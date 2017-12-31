Arcee Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 520121
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276D01012
|BSE 10:05 | 12 Mar
|1.91
-0.10
(-4.98%)
OPEN
1.91
HIGH
1.91
LOW
1.91
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Arcee Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.91
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.01
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.58
|52-Week low
|1.64
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.91
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Arcee Industries Ltd.
Arcee Industries (formerly Arcee Pipes) is engaged in the manufacturing of rigid PVC pipes. It was incorporated in 1992 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93. It acquired its present name in 1994. The company started commercial operations in Hisar in Sep.'92. The installed capacity of 1550 tpa was subsequently raised from time to ti...> More
Arcee Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
Announcement
Notice Of Board Meeting To Considered The Unaudited Financial
Results For The Quarter Ended On
QUARTERLY COMPLAINT STATUS REPORT ON INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER
ENDED ON 31.12.2017 PUR
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017.
Arcee Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.1
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.1
|60
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.15
|53.33
|Equity Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|-
Arcee Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Innocorp
|2.15
|4.88
|1.71
|Bisil Plast
|0.23
|0.00
|1.24
|Aadi Industries
|1.03
|4.04
|1.03
|Arcee Inds.
|1.91
|-4.98
|0.98
|Noble Polymers
|0.44
|0.00
|0.29
Arcee Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arcee Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.86%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Arcee Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.91
|1.91
|Week Low/High
|1.91
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.70
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.64
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|35.00
