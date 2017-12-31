JUST IN
Arcee Industries Ltd.

BSE: 520121 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276D01012
BSE 10:05 | 12 Mar 1.91 -0.10
(-4.98%)
OPEN

1.91

 HIGH

1.91

 LOW

1.91
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arcee Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Arcee Industries Ltd.

Arcee Industries Ltd

Arcee Industries (formerly Arcee Pipes) is engaged in the manufacturing of rigid PVC pipes. It was incorporated in 1992 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.'93. It acquired its present name in 1994. The company started commercial operations in Hisar in Sep.'92. The installed capacity of 1550 tpa was subsequently raised from time to ti...

Arcee Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arcee Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.1 -50
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.1 60
Net Profit -0.07 -0.15 53.33
Equity Capital 5.14 5.14 -
Arcee Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Innocorp 2.15 4.88 1.71
Bisil Plast 0.23 0.00 1.24
Aadi Industries 1.03 4.04 1.03
Arcee Inds. 1.91 -4.98 0.98
Noble Polymers 0.44 0.00 0.29
Arcee Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 81.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
Arcee Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.52% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.86% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Arcee Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.91
1.91
Week Low/High 1.91
2.00
Month Low/High 1.70
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.64
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
35.00

