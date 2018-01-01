Archana Software Ltd.
|BSE: 530565
|Sector: IT
|NSE: SSLFINANCE
|ISIN Code: INE149B01015
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|2.95
|
0.12
(4.24%)
|
OPEN
2.90
|
HIGH
2.97
|
LOW
2.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Archana Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Archana Software Ltd.
Archana Software Ltd. was founded in the year 1994, by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, India. From the very beginning we focused on quality and innovative ideas. The Archana team realized tremendous opportunity in providing IT outsourcing services and solutions to various clients accross the globe. From custom software application development projects to complete web s...> More
Archana Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St Dec 2017
-
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
PCS Certificates Under Reg 40(9 ) & (10) Of The LODR Regulations
Archana Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.43
|0.03
|28000
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.43
|0.03
|28000
|Total Expenses
|8.41
|0.05
|16720
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.02
|150
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.02
|150
|Equity Capital
|6.04
|6.04
|-
Archana Software Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Unipro Technolgy
|3.23
|-5.00
|1.96
|Centerac Tech.
|1.66
|0.00
|1.83
|Visu Intl.
|0.47
|-4.08
|1.80
|Archana Software
|2.95
|4.24
|1.79
|SMS Techsoft
|0.05
|-16.67
|1.75
|IDream Film
|110.00
|-0.90
|1.65
|Frontier Info.
|2.45
|0.00
|1.64
Archana Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|25.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|31.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|20.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Archana Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.90
|
|2.97
|Week Low/High
|2.24
|
|2.97
|Month Low/High
|2.05
|
|2.97
|YEAR Low/High
|1.84
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|80.00
