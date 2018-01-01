JUST IN
Archana Software Ltd.

BSE: 530565 Sector: IT
NSE: SSLFINANCE ISIN Code: INE149B01015
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 2.95 0.12
(4.24%)
OPEN

2.90

 HIGH

2.97

 LOW

2.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Archana Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Archana Software Ltd.

Archana Software Ltd

Archana Software Ltd. was founded in the year 1994, by a team of young and dynamic software engineers from Chennai, India. From the very beginning we focused on quality and innovative ideas. The Archana team realized tremendous opportunity in providing IT outsourcing services and solutions to various clients accross the globe. From custom software application development projects to complete web s...> More

Archana Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Archana Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.43 0.03 28000
Other Income -
Total Income 8.43 0.03 28000
Total Expenses 8.41 0.05 16720
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Net Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Equity Capital 6.04 6.04 -
Archana Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unipro Technolgy 3.23 -5.00 1.96
Centerac Tech. 1.66 0.00 1.83
Visu Intl. 0.47 -4.08 1.80
Archana Software 2.95 4.24 1.79
SMS Techsoft 0.05 -16.67 1.75
IDream Film 110.00 -0.90 1.65
Frontier Info. 2.45 0.00 1.64
Archana Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.15
Archana Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 25.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 31.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 20.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Archana Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.90
2.97
Week Low/High 2.24
2.97
Month Low/High 2.05
2.97
YEAR Low/High 1.84
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
80.00

