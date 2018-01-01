JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Archies Ltd

Archies Ltd.

BSE: 532212 Sector: Others
NSE: ARCHIES ISIN Code: INE731A01020
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 34.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

34.75

 HIGH

34.85

 LOW

33.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 33.95 -0.15
(-0.44%)
OPEN

34.55

 HIGH

34.95

 LOW

33.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 34.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 34.10
VOLUME 8086
52-Week high 55.25
52-Week low 22.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 115
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 34.75
CLOSE 34.10
VOLUME 8086
52-Week high 55.25
52-Week low 22.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 115
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Archies Ltd.

Archies Ltd

Promoted by Anil Moolchandani and Jagdish Moolchandani, Archies Ltd., formerly known as Archies Greetings and Gifts (AGGL) is engaged in manufacturing and trading of a wide range of cards, stationery and gifts items under the brand name Archies. The company has been in business since 1979 and has grown quite well over the years. The company has also ongoing technical collaboration with American...> More

Archies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   115
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Archies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.9 50.2 -12.55
Other Income 0.44 0.52 -15.38
Total Income 44.34 50.73 -12.6
Total Expenses 40.53 48.8 -16.95
Operating Profit 3.81 1.93 97.41
Net Profit 1.27 0.1 1170
Equity Capital 6.76 6.76 -
> More on Archies Ltd Financials Results

Archies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SORIL Infra 205.80 1.83 568.01
Mandhana Retail 120.25 -3.76 265.51
Future Ent. DVR 34.75 -3.47 136.74
Archies 34.10 0.00 115.26
Provogue (India) 4.74 4.87 110.63
Aplaya Creations 2.10 1.94 30.20
7NR Retail Ltd 27.75 1.83 19.37
> More on Archies Ltd Peer Group

Archies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.75
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.22
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.73
> More on Archies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Archies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.83% -10.42% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.83% -16.48% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.34% -0.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.43% 8.47% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 47.94% 43.55% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 54.65% 57.91% 17.24% 19.01%

Archies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.70
34.85
Week Low/High 33.50
38.00
Month Low/High 33.00
42.00
YEAR Low/High 22.80
55.00
All TIME Low/High 6.64
164.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Archies: