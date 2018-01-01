Archies Ltd.
|BSE: 532212
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ARCHIES
|ISIN Code: INE731A01020
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|34.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
34.75
|
HIGH
34.85
|
LOW
33.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|33.95
|
-0.15
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
34.55
|
HIGH
34.95
|
LOW
33.80
|OPEN
|34.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.10
|VOLUME
|8086
|52-Week high
|55.25
|52-Week low
|22.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|34.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.10
|VOLUME
|74366
|52-Week high
|55.15
|52-Week low
|22.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|33.80
|Buy Qty
|108.00
|Sell Price
|33.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|34.75
|CLOSE
|34.10
|VOLUME
|8086
|52-Week high
|55.25
|52-Week low
|22.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|34.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.10
|VOLUME
|74366
|52-Week high
|55.15
|52-Week low
|22.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115.26
|Buy Price
|33.80
|Buy Qty
|108.00
|Sell Price
|33.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Archies Ltd.
Promoted by Anil Moolchandani and Jagdish Moolchandani, Archies Ltd., formerly known as Archies Greetings and Gifts (AGGL) is engaged in manufacturing and trading of a wide range of cards, stationery and gifts items under the brand name Archies. The company has been in business since 1979 and has grown quite well over the years. The company has also ongoing technical collaboration with American...> More
Archies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|115
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|34.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.00
Archies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.9
|50.2
|-12.55
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.52
|-15.38
|Total Income
|44.34
|50.73
|-12.6
|Total Expenses
|40.53
|48.8
|-16.95
|Operating Profit
|3.81
|1.93
|97.41
|Net Profit
|1.27
|0.1
|1170
|Equity Capital
|6.76
|6.76
|-
Archies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SORIL Infra
|205.80
|1.83
|568.01
|Mandhana Retail
|120.25
|-3.76
|265.51
|Future Ent. DVR
|34.75
|-3.47
|136.74
|Archies
|34.10
|0.00
|115.26
|Provogue (India)
|4.74
|4.87
|110.63
|Aplaya Creations
|2.10
|1.94
|30.20
|7NR Retail Ltd
|27.75
|1.83
|19.37
Archies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Archies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.83%
|-10.42%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.83%
|-16.48%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.34%
|-0.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.43%
|8.47%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|47.94%
|43.55%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|54.65%
|57.91%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Archies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.70
|
|34.85
|Week Low/High
|33.50
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|33.00
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.80
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.64
|
|164.00
Quick Links for Archies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices