Archit Organosys Ltd.

BSE: 524640 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE078I01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 42.50 -0.45
(-1.05%)
OPEN

44.30

 HIGH

44.30

 LOW

42.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Archit Organosys Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 44.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 42.95
VOLUME 21480
52-Week high 88.85
52-Week low 35.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 42.60
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Archit Organosys Ltd.

Archit Organosys Ltd

Archit Organosys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Archit Organosys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.28 12.7 83.31
Other Income 2.64 0.1 2540
Total Income 25.92 12.8 102.5
Total Expenses 23.9 11.5 107.83
Operating Profit 2.02 1.3 55.38
Net Profit 0.61 0.77 -20.78
Equity Capital 14.93 5.02 -
Archit Organosys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
India Gelatine 107.80 -4.01 76.43
Alufluoride 107.70 -0.87 75.39
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 75.13
Archit Organosys 42.50 -1.05 64.01
Jaysynth Dyestuf 70.65 0.93 61.47
Omkar Spl.Chem. 29.00 -7.64 59.68
Indokem 24.45 9.40 59.49
Archit Organosys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.79
Archit Organosys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.27% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 509.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Archit Organosys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.40
44.30
Week Low/High 42.40
50.00
Month Low/High 42.40
54.00
YEAR Low/High 35.15
89.00
All TIME Low/High 0.53
89.00

