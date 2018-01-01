Archit Organosys Ltd.
|BSE: 524640
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE078I01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|42.50
|
-0.45
(-1.05%)
|
OPEN
44.30
|
HIGH
44.30
|
LOW
42.40
About Archit Organosys Ltd.
Archit Organosys Ltd
Archit Organosys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|64
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Compliance- Statement Of Deviation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Right Issue
-
-
Archit Organosys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.28
|12.7
|83.31
|Other Income
|2.64
|0.1
|2540
|Total Income
|25.92
|12.8
|102.5
|Total Expenses
|23.9
|11.5
|107.83
|Operating Profit
|2.02
|1.3
|55.38
|Net Profit
|0.61
|0.77
|-20.78
|Equity Capital
|14.93
|5.02
|-
Archit Organosys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|India Gelatine
|107.80
|-4.01
|76.43
|Alufluoride
|107.70
|-0.87
|75.39
|Sterling Biotech
|2.76
|-4.83
|75.13
|Archit Organosys
|42.50
|-1.05
|64.01
|Jaysynth Dyestuf
|70.65
|0.93
|61.47
|Omkar Spl.Chem.
|29.00
|-7.64
|59.68
|Indokem
|24.45
|9.40
|59.49
Archit Organosys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Archit Organosys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.27%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|509.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Archit Organosys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.40
|
|44.30
|Week Low/High
|42.40
|
|50.00
|Month Low/High
|42.40
|
|54.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.15
|
|89.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.53
|
|89.00
