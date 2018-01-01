JUST IN
Archon Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506041 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE119D01014
BSE LIVE 12:35 | 01 Nov Archon Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Archon Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.96
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.35
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 12.96
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.96
Sell Qty 5400.00
About Archon Industries Ltd.

Archon Industries Ltd

Archon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Archon Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 0.07 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 0.05 -140
Net Profit -0.02 0.04 -150
Equity Capital 1.21 1.21 -
Archon Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Archon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.26
Archon Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.13%
3 Year -35.52% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Archon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.96
12.96
Week Low/High 0.00
12.96
Month Low/High 0.00
12.96
YEAR Low/High 0.00
12.96
All TIME Low/High 1.00
143.00

