Archon Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506041
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE119D01014
|BSE LIVE 12:35 | 01 Nov
|Archon Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Archon Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.35
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|12.96
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.96
|Sell Qty
|5400.00
About Archon Industries Ltd.
Archon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
Announcement
-
-
Outcome of Board Meeting (Code of Conduct of Fair Disclosure)
-
Financial Results & Auditors Report for March 31 2015 (Standalone) (Audited)
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31 2014 (Standalone)
-
Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31 2014 (Standalone)
Archon Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.05
|-140
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|0.04
|-150
|Equity Capital
|1.21
|1.21
|-
Archon Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|Indian Bright St
|18.35
|0.00
|1.84
|Siddhartha Tubes
|2.85
|0.00
|1.71
|Archon Indust.
|12.96
|4.94
|1.57
|Ensa Steel Inds.
|2.88
|0.00
|1.41
|Gangotri Iron
|0.45
|-4.26
|1.21
|Heera Ispat
|1.91
|0.00
|1.12
Archon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Archon Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-35.52%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Archon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.96
|
|12.96
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.96
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.96
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.96
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|143.00
