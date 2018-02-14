JUST IN
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd.

BSE: 530261 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE674C01010
BSE 13:09 | 12 Mar 1.22 -0.06
(-4.69%)
OPEN

1.22

 HIGH

1.22

 LOW

1.22
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.22
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.28
VOLUME 125
52-Week high 5.50
52-Week low 1.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.22
Sell Qty 1875.00
About Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd.

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

Arcuttipore Tea Company (ATL) was incorporated in 1869. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company, which was looking after the management of the company as managing agent, resigned in 1956 and the management was taken over by a board of directors comprising the present promoter U S Bijoria and others. The company owned a tea estate at Silchar (Cachar district), Assam. The yield per hectare has increased from...> More

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.74 1.87 46.52
Other Income 0.04 0.05 -20
Total Income 2.78 1.92 44.79
Total Expenses 2.25 1.54 46.1
Operating Profit 0.54 0.38 42.11
Net Profit 0.38 0.23 65.22
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Ledo Tea 66.45 -4.94 5.71
Rubber Products 6.45 4.20 2.64
Arcuttipore Tea 1.22 -4.69 0.61
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.96
Banks/FIs 2.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.59
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -39.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -76.13% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.22
1.22
Week Low/High 1.22
1.00
Month Low/High 1.22
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.22
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.22
49.00

