Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd.
|BSE: 530261
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE674C01010
|BSE 13:09 | 12 Mar
|1.22
|
-0.06
(-4.69%)
|
OPEN
1.22
|
HIGH
1.22
|
LOW
1.22
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.22
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.28
|VOLUME
|125
|52-Week high
|5.50
|52-Week low
|1.22
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.22
|Sell Qty
|1875.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd.
Arcuttipore Tea Company (ATL) was incorporated in 1869. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company, which was looking after the management of the company as managing agent, resigned in 1956 and the management was taken over by a board of directors comprising the present promoter U S Bijoria and others. The company owned a tea estate at Silchar (Cachar district), Assam. The yield per hectare has increased from...> More
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.18
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
-
Submission Of Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.74
|1.87
|46.52
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Total Income
|2.78
|1.92
|44.79
|Total Expenses
|2.25
|1.54
|46.1
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|0.38
|42.11
|Net Profit
|0.38
|0.23
|65.22
|Equity Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|-
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bansisons Tea
|9.05
|4.62
|5.73
|Ledo Tea
|66.45
|-4.94
|5.71
|Rubber Products
|6.45
|4.20
|2.64
|Arcuttipore Tea
|1.22
|-4.69
|0.61
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-39.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-76.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.22
|
|1.22
|Week Low/High
|1.22
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.22
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.22
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.22
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Arcuttipore Tea Co:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices