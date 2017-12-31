Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

At the outset,the company began as Arihant Foundations and Investment(Madras) Private Limited,which was incorporated on March 6,1992 as a Private Limited Company. It was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th April,1995,under the name and style of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited. In 2000-01 the company has started two residential projects 'Arihant Raja Bhavan' at Royapettah ...> More