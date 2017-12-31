Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.
|BSE: 531381
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ARIHANT
|ISIN Code: INE413D01011
|BSE 15:23 | 05 Mar
|47.90
|
1.45
(3.12%)
|
OPEN
47.90
|
HIGH
47.90
|
LOW
47.90
|NSE 10:57 | 12 Mar
|39.10
|
0.10
(0.26%)
|
OPEN
39.10
|
HIGH
39.10
|
LOW
39.10
About Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.
At the outset,the company began as Arihant Foundations and Investment(Madras) Private Limited,which was incorporated on March 6,1992 as a Private Limited Company. It was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th April,1995,under the name and style of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited. In 2000-01 the company has started two residential projects 'Arihant Raja Bhavan' at Royapettah ...> More
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.60
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Mar 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|162.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended 30/09/2017
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.32
|18.36
|-81.92
|Other Income
|5
|0.25
|1900
|Total Income
|8.32
|18.61
|-55.29
|Total Expenses
|5.01
|18.16
|-72.41
|Operating Profit
|3.31
|0.45
|635.56
|Net Profit
|0.4
|-0.18
|322.22
|Equity Capital
|8.6
|8.6
|-
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Radhe Develop.
|17.00
|2.72
|42.81
|HB Estate Devel.
|26.40
|1.73
|42.61
|D S Kulkarni Dev
|16.00
|-3.90
|41.28
|Arih.Found.Hsg.
|47.90
|3.12
|41.19
|Raja Bahadur Int
|1411.00
|4.91
|35.28
|Garnet Construct
|24.85
|-0.40
|34.54
|Victoria Mills
|3450.50
|-1.77
|34.16
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|-22.80%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.12%
|-9.07%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.67%
|-32.93%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.90
|
|47.90
|Week Low/High
|47.90
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|41.65
|
|52.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.05
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.77
|
|686.00
