Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.

BSE: 531381 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ARIHANT ISIN Code: INE413D01011
BSE 15:23 | 05 Mar 47.90 1.45
(3.12%)
OPEN

47.90

 HIGH

47.90

 LOW

47.90
NSE 10:57 | 12 Mar 39.10 0.10
(0.26%)
OPEN

39.10

 HIGH

39.10

 LOW

39.10
About Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

At the outset,the company began as Arihant Foundations and Investment(Madras) Private Limited,which was incorporated on March 6,1992 as a Private Limited Company. It was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th April,1995,under the name and style of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited. In 2000-01 the company has started two residential projects 'Arihant Raja Bhavan' at Royapettah ...> More

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Mar 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 162.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.32 18.36 -81.92
Other Income 5 0.25 1900
Total Income 8.32 18.61 -55.29
Total Expenses 5.01 18.16 -72.41
Operating Profit 3.31 0.45 635.56
Net Profit 0.4 -0.18 322.22
Equity Capital 8.6 8.6 -
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81
HB Estate Devel. 26.40 1.73 42.61
D S Kulkarni Dev 16.00 -3.90 41.28
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
Raja Bahadur Int 1411.00 4.91 35.28
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54
Victoria Mills 3450.50 -1.77 34.16
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 11.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.23
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA -22.80% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.12% -9.07% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.17% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.67% -32.93% 17.24% 19.01%

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.90
47.90
Week Low/High 47.90
48.00
Month Low/High 41.65
52.00
YEAR Low/High 39.05
65.00
All TIME Low/High 3.77
686.00

