Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.
|BSE: 511605
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE420B01028
|
BSE
LIVE
15:10 | 12 Mar
|
110.20
|
0.55
(0.50%)
|
OPEN
110.55
|
HIGH
111.00
|
LOW
104.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|110.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|109.65
|VOLUME
|23314
|52-Week high
|204.50
|52-Week low
|49.10
|P/E
|9.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|229
|Buy Price
|109.40
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|110.30
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
About Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
Incorporated in 1992Arihant Capital Markets Limitedan ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company is one of the leading financial services companies in India. It provides a gamut of products and services including securities and commodities broking financial planning depository services priority client group services (PCG) and merchant banking services to a substantial and diversified clientele that includes ...> More
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.24
|26.42
|-0.68
|Other Income
|1.39
|1.3
|6.92
|Total Income
|27.63
|27.72
|-0.32
|Total Expenses
|15.15
|21.5
|-29.53
|Operating Profit
|12.48
|6.22
|100.64
|Net Profit
|6.73
|3.35
|100.9
|Equity Capital
|10.41
|10.41
| -
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.13%
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|-26.11%
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-32.72%
|NA
|2.04%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|-36.12%
|NA
|5.43%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|118.65%
|NA
|17.14%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|444.20%
|NA
|17.20%
|18.68%
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|104.00
|
|111.00
|Week Low/High
|104.00
|
|126.00
|Month Low/High
|104.00
|
|156.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.10
|
|205.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|205.00
