Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

BSE: 511605 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE420B01028
BSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar 110.20 0.55
(0.50%)
OPEN

110.55

 HIGH

111.00

 LOW

104.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd

Incorporated in 1992Arihant Capital Markets Limitedan ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company is one of the leading financial services companies in India. It provides a gamut of products and services including securities and commodities broking financial planning depository services priority client group services (PCG) and merchant banking services to a substantial and diversified clientele that includes ...> More

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   229
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.73
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.60
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.24 26.42 -0.68
Other Income 1.39 1.3 6.92
Total Income 27.63 27.72 -0.32
Total Expenses 15.15 21.5 -29.53
Operating Profit 12.48 6.22 100.64
Net Profit 6.73 3.35 100.9
Equity Capital 10.41 10.41 -
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Garnet Intl. 318.00 2.30 621.01
Emk.Global Fin. 172.35 1.89 422.77
Adit.Birla Money 61.75 -2.29 346.42
Arihant Capital 110.20 0.50 229.44
Indbank Merchant 19.75 2.86 87.65
Swastika Investm 166.00 1.19 49.14
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 43.69
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.06
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.68
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.13% NA 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month -26.11% NA -1.15% -0.59%
3 Month -32.72% NA 2.04% 1.24%
6 Month -36.12% NA 5.43% 4.61%
1 Year 118.65% NA 17.14% 16.42%
3 Year 444.20% NA 17.20% 18.68%

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 104.00
111.00
Week Low/High 104.00
126.00
Month Low/High 104.00
156.00
YEAR Low/High 49.10
205.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
205.00

