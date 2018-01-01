JUST IN
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd.

BSE: 506113 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776N01028
BSE LIVE 15:45 | 27 Aug Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 134.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 167.90
VOLUME 1774
52-Week high 134.40
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 13440.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 487
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 134.40
Sell Qty 66601.00
About Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd.

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   487
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13440.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jun 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 22.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 2.01 8.82 -77.21
Other Income 0.32 0.44 -27.27
Total Income 2.33 9.26 -74.84
Total Expenses 2.4 8.79 -72.7
Operating Profit -0.07 0.47 -114.89
Net Profit -0.07 0.47 -114.89
Equity Capital 3.62 3.62 -
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S T C 138.90 -1.07 833.40
Polo Queen Ind. 115.00 -0.78 772.23
Uniphos Enter. 86.00 6.83 598.13
Arihant Multi 134.40 -19.95 486.53
Triveni Enterpri 84.05 4.44 480.77
Veritas (India) 179.25 -2.00 480.39
SVP Global 368.30 -0.22 465.90
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 71.55
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.13%
3 Year -39.65% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 134.40
134.40
Week Low/High 0.00
134.40
Month Low/High 0.00
134.40
YEAR Low/High 0.00
134.40
All TIME Low/High 0.05
330.00

