Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd.
|BSE: 506113
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776N01028
|
BSE
LIVE
15:45 | 27 Aug
|
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|134.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|167.90
|VOLUME
|1774
|52-Week high
|134.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|13440.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|487
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|134.40
|Sell Qty
|66601.00
About Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd.
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.01
|8.82
|-77.21
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.44
|-27.27
|Total Income
|2.33
|9.26
|-74.84
|Total Expenses
|2.4
|8.79
|-72.7
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|0.47
|-114.89
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|0.47
|-114.89
|Equity Capital
|3.62
|3.62
| -
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - Peer Group
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-39.65%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|134.40
|
|134.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|134.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|134.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|134.40
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|330.00
Quick Links for Arihant Multi Commercial: