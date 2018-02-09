JUST IN
Arihants Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531017 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190D01015
BSE 12:34 | 08 Mar 7.58 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.58

 HIGH

7.58

 LOW

7.58
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arihants Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.58
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.58
VOLUME 1685
52-Week high 8.00
52-Week low 7.22
P/E 18.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 7.58
Buy Qty 315.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Arihants Securities Ltd.

Arihants Securities Ltd

Arihant's Securities Limited operates in the areas of loan financing, trading in shares, and miscellaneous financial services. It generates income from its investments in shares and securities, interest on financed loans, and miscellaneous financial services. Arihant's Securities was incorporated as a private limited company on June, 13, 1994 and got converted into a public limited company on

Arihants Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arihants Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.02 -50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Arihants Securities Ltd Financials Results

Arihants Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Arihants Securities Ltd Peer Group

Arihants Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.27
Arihants Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Arihants Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Arihants Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.58
7.58
Week Low/High 7.22
8.00
Month Low/High 7.22
8.00
YEAR Low/High 7.22
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
38.00

