Arihants Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531017
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190D01015
|
BSE
12:34 | 08 Mar
|
7.58
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.58
|
HIGH
7.58
|
LOW
7.58
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Arihants Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.58
|VOLUME
|1685
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|7.22
|P/E
|18.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|7.58
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.58
|CLOSE
|7.58
|VOLUME
|1685
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|7.22
|P/E
|18.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|7.58
|Buy Qty
|315.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Arihants Securities Ltd.
Arihants Securities Ltd
Arihant's Securities Limited operates in the areas of loan financing, trading in shares, and miscellaneous financial services. It generates income from its investments in shares and securities, interest on financed loans, and miscellaneous financial services.
Arihant's Securities was incorporated as a private limited company on June, 13, 1994 and got converted into a public limited company on ...> More
Arihants Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Arihants Securities Ltd - Financial Results
Arihants Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Arihants Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arihants Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arihants Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.58
|
|7.58
|Week Low/High
|7.22
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|7.22
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.22
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|38.00
Quick Links for Arihants Securities: