Arman Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531179
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ARMANFIN
|ISIN Code: INE109C01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
332.40
|
6.60
(2.03%)
|
OPEN
340.90
|
HIGH
341.90
|
LOW
321.55
|
NSE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
334.10
|
2.10
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
332.00
|
HIGH
341.00
|
LOW
323.25
About Arman Financial Services Ltd.
Arman Financial Services Ltd
Arman Financial Services Limited (Arman) is an India-based, non-banking finance company. The Company provides two wheeler, three wheeler financing, inter-corporate deposit (ICD), micro financing and personal financing.
The Company operates through two segments: JLG Microfinance and Asset-backed Microfinance (two-wheeler/three-wheeler financing). Arman's Micro Finance operations have 14 branche...> More
Arman Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Arman Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Arman Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.18
|14.35
|-43
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|8.18
|14.35
|-43
|Total Expenses
|2.95
|6.74
|-56.23
|Operating Profit
|5.23
|7.6
|-31.18
|Net Profit
|1.48
|1.72
|-13.95
|Equity Capital
|6.92
|6.92
| -
Arman Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Arman Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arman Financial Services Ltd - Research Reports
Arman Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.22%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|16.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|38.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|46.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|51.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|151.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arman Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|321.55
|
|341.90
|Week Low/High
|314.00
|
|358.00
|Month Low/High
|273.00
|
|358.00
|YEAR Low/High
|175.00
|
|358.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.46
|
|358.00
Quick Links for Arman Financial Services: