JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Arman Financial Services Ltd

Arman Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531179 Sector: Financials
NSE: ARMANFIN ISIN Code: INE109C01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 332.40 6.60
(2.03%)
OPEN

340.90

 HIGH

341.90

 LOW

321.55
NSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 334.10 2.10
(0.63%)
OPEN

332.00

 HIGH

341.00

 LOW

323.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 340.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 325.80
VOLUME 1117
52-Week high 358.00
52-Week low 175.00
P/E 73.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 230
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 332.40
Sell Qty 290.00
OPEN 340.90
CLOSE 325.80
VOLUME 1117
52-Week high 358.00
52-Week low 175.00
P/E 73.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 230
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 332.40
Sell Qty 290.00

About Arman Financial Services Ltd.

Arman Financial Services Ltd

Arman Financial Services Limited (Arman) is an India-based, non-banking finance company. The Company provides two wheeler, three wheeler financing, inter-corporate deposit (ICD), micro financing and personal financing. The Company operates through two segments: JLG Microfinance and Asset-backed Microfinance (two-wheeler/three-wheeler financing). Arman's Micro Finance operations have 14 branche...> More

Arman Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   230
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   14.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arman Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.18 14.35 -43
Other Income -
Total Income 8.18 14.35 -43
Total Expenses 2.95 6.74 -56.23
Operating Profit 5.23 7.6 -31.18
Net Profit 1.48 1.72 -13.95
Equity Capital 6.92 6.92 -
> More on Arman Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Arman Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Choice Intl. 126.85 -0.90 253.70
Simplex Trading 48.45 -4.91 242.25
Indl. Inv. Trust 102.40 -4.97 230.91
Arman Financial 332.40 2.03 230.02
Dhunseri Invest. 373.20 -4.12 227.65
Dee Kartavya Fin 90.10 4.16 217.50
Nahar Capital 127.95 0.31 214.19
> More on Arman Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Arman Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.70
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.90
Indian Public 57.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.02
> More on Arman Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Arman Financial Services Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/07 Equirus Securities Not Rated 218 PDF IconDetails
> More on Arman Financial Services Ltd Research Reports

Arman Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.22% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 16.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 38.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 46.75% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 51.16% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 151.63% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Arman Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 321.55
341.90
Week Low/High 314.00
358.00
Month Low/High 273.00
358.00
YEAR Low/High 175.00
358.00
All TIME Low/High 0.46
358.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Arman Financial Services: