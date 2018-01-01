Arman Financial Services Ltd

Arman Financial Services Limited (Arman) is an India-based, non-banking finance company. The Company provides two wheeler, three wheeler financing, inter-corporate deposit (ICD), micro financing and personal financing. The Company operates through two segments: JLG Microfinance and Asset-backed Microfinance (two-wheeler/three-wheeler financing). Arman's Micro Finance operations have 14 branche...> More