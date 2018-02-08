Arms Paper Ltd.
|BSE: 532397
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE971A01014
|BSE 12:01 | 12 Mar
|1.33
|
0.06
(4.72%)
|
OPEN
1.33
|
HIGH
1.33
|
LOW
1.33
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Arms Paper Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.33
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.27
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.84
|52-Week low
|1.16
|P/E
|7.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.33
|Buy Qty
|5400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Arms Paper Ltd.
Incorporated in March, 1983 as Contech (India) Private Ltd, the company became a deemed public company w.e.f from July, 1993. The company was again reconverted into a private limited company in April, 1995. The company was converted into a public limited company w.e.f from November, 1999 and the name of the company was changed to Contech Software (CSL). The company was in the business of softwa...> More
Arms Paper Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Arms Paper Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.61
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|13.61
|-
|Total Expenses
|13.45
|0.05
|26800
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|-0.05
|420
|Net Profit
|0.1
|-0.05
|300
|Equity Capital
|5.5
|5.5
|-
Arms Paper Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rashel Agrotech
|0.88
|3.53
|0.84
|Omkar Overseas
|1.55
|0.00
|0.78
|Precision Cont
|0.35
|2.94
|0.78
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
|Genus Commutrad.
|0.70
|-4.11
|0.71
|SFL Internationa
|2.11
|0.00
|0.71
|Mercury Metals
|1.00
|0.00
|0.70
Arms Paper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arms Paper Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.32%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-24.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-48.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arms Paper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.33
|
|1.33
|Week Low/High
|1.21
|
|1.33
|Month Low/High
|1.21
|
|1.33
|YEAR Low/High
|1.16
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.16
|
|43.00
Quick Links for Arms Paper:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices