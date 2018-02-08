JUST IN
Arms Paper Ltd.

BSE: 532397 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE971A01014
BSE 12:01 | 12 Mar 1.33 0.06
(4.72%)
OPEN

1.33

 HIGH

1.33

 LOW

1.33
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arms Paper Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Arms Paper Ltd.

Arms Paper Ltd

Incorporated in March, 1983 as Contech (India) Private Ltd, the company became a deemed public company w.e.f from July, 1993. The company was again reconverted into a private limited company in April, 1995. The company was converted into a public limited company w.e.f from November, 1999 and the name of the company was changed to Contech Software (CSL). The company was in the business of softwa...> More

Arms Paper Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Arms Paper Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.61 -
Other Income -
Total Income 13.61 -
Total Expenses 13.45 0.05 26800
Operating Profit 0.16 -0.05 420
Net Profit 0.1 -0.05 300
Equity Capital 5.5 5.5 -
Arms Paper Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rashel Agrotech 0.88 3.53 0.84
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
Genus Commutrad. 0.70 -4.11 0.71
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
Mercury Metals 1.00 0.00 0.70
Arms Paper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.16
Arms Paper Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.32% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -24.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -48.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Arms Paper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.33
1.33
Week Low/High 1.21
1.33
Month Low/High 1.21
1.33
YEAR Low/High 1.16
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.16
43.00

