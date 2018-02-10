JUST IN
Arnav Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531467 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE647D01014
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 0.34 0.01
(3.03%)
About Arnav Corporation Ltd.

Arnav Corporation Ltd

Polypro Fibrils (I) was incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'87. It was originally promoted by Ambrish Chheda and B M Gajjar. The management could not finalise the activity to be undertaken by the company due to their pre-occupations. Therefore, since incorporation there was no specific activity till 1993. After Dec.'92, when D J Chaturvedi joined the Board, the management decided...

Arnav Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Arnav Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.75 5.69 -86.82
Other Income -
Total Income 0.75 5.69 -86.82
Total Expenses 0.72 5.68 -87.32
Operating Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Net Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Equity Capital 89.42 89.42 -
Arnav Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Navketan Merchan 0.87 4.82 3.14
India Infras. 11.21 -4.84 3.14
AVI Products 29.55 4.97 3.07
Arnav Corp. 0.34 3.03 3.04
South Asian Ent. 7.50 1.35 3.00
Magna Inds. 2.30 1.32 2.87
Aseem Global 2.70 0.37 2.86
Arnav Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.64
Arnav Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 17.24% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 21.43% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -58.02% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -80.57% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -96.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Arnav Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.32
0.34
Week Low/High 0.28
0.34
Month Low/High 0.26
0.34
YEAR Low/High 0.23
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.23
25.00

