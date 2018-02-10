Arnav Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531467
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE647D01014
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|0.34
|
0.01
(3.03%)
|
OPEN
0.32
|
HIGH
0.34
|
LOW
0.32
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Arnav Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.33
|VOLUME
|122701
|52-Week high
|1.90
|52-Week low
|0.23
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.34
|Sell Qty
|420767.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Arnav Corporation Ltd.
Polypro Fibrils (I) was incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'87. It was originally promoted by Ambrish Chheda and B M Gajjar. The management could not finalise the activity to be undertaken by the company due to their pre-occupations. Therefore, since incorporation there was no specific activity till 1993. After Dec.'92, when D J Chaturvedi joined the Board, the management decided...> More
Arnav Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
Arnav Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.75
|5.69
|-86.82
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.75
|5.69
|-86.82
|Total Expenses
|0.72
|5.68
|-87.32
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|89.42
|89.42
|-
Arnav Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Navketan Merchan
|0.87
|4.82
|3.14
|India Infras.
|11.21
|-4.84
|3.14
|AVI Products
|29.55
|4.97
|3.07
|Arnav Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|3.04
|South Asian Ent.
|7.50
|1.35
|3.00
|Magna Inds.
|2.30
|1.32
|2.87
|Aseem Global
|2.70
|0.37
|2.86
Arnav Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arnav Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|17.24%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|21.43%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-58.02%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-80.57%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-96.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arnav Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.34
|Week Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.34
|Month Low/High
|0.26
|
|0.34
|YEAR Low/High
|0.23
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.23
|
|25.00
