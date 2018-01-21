JUST IN
Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513729 Sector: Others
NSE: AROGRANITE ISIN Code: INE210C01013
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 57.80 -0.80
(-1.37%)
OPEN

58.15

 HIGH

60.45

 LOW

57.30
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 58.00 -0.50
(-0.85%)
OPEN

60.50

 HIGH

60.50

 LOW

57.00
About Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Aro Granite Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of granite tiles and slabs. The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Company has an annual installed capacity of 1,80,000 square meters at Unit I with four pedrini block cutters and...

Aro Granite Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 111.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aro Granite Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.73 51.43 -11.08
Other Income 0.15 0.47 -68.09
Total Income 45.88 51.91 -11.62
Total Expenses 42.43 45.27 -6.27
Operating Profit 3.45 6.63 -47.96
Net Profit 0.14 2.78 -94.96
Equity Capital 15.3 15.3 -
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CRP Risk Mgt. 58.85 1.90 102.87
Divyashakti Gran 95.90 4.24 98.49
Eco Recyc. 55.50 -4.31 97.35
Aro Granite Inds 57.80 -1.37 88.43
Transcorp Intl. 32.85 2.66 83.60
Mukta Agricultur 37.75 0.00 81.84
Agri-Tech India 132.80 -0.75 78.88
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.06
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 2.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.24
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.90% -10.84% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -20.93% -14.64% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -14.94% -14.45% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -16.95% -19.16% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -19.16% -20.11% 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -9.33% -12.05% 17.24% 19.04%

Aro Granite Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.30
60.45
Week Low/High 56.55
66.00
Month Low/High 56.55
74.00
YEAR Low/High 56.55
98.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
104.00

