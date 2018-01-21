Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Aro Granite Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of granite tiles and slabs. The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Company has an annual installed capacity of 1,80,000 square meters at Unit I with four pedrini block cutters and...> More