Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513729
|Sector: Others
|NSE: AROGRANITE
|ISIN Code: INE210C01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
57.80
|
-0.80
(-1.37%)
|
OPEN
58.15
|
HIGH
60.45
|
LOW
57.30
|
NSE
LIVE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
58.00
|
-0.50
(-0.85%)
|
OPEN
60.50
|
HIGH
60.50
|
LOW
57.00
About Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
Aro Granite Industries Ltd
Aro Granite Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of granite tiles and slabs. The Company exports granites mainly to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Company has an annual installed capacity of 1,80,000 square meters at Unit I with four pedrini block cutters and...> More
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Aro Granite Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.73
|51.43
|-11.08
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.47
|-68.09
|Total Income
|45.88
|51.91
|-11.62
|Total Expenses
|42.43
|45.27
|-6.27
|Operating Profit
|3.45
|6.63
|-47.96
|Net Profit
|0.14
|2.78
|-94.96
|Equity Capital
|15.3
|15.3
| -
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.90%
|-10.84%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-20.93%
|-14.64%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-14.94%
|-14.45%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-16.95%
|-19.16%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-19.16%
|-20.11%
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-9.33%
|-12.05%
|17.24%
|19.04%
Aro Granite Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.30
|
|60.45
|Week Low/High
|56.55
|
|66.00
|Month Low/High
|56.55
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|56.55
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|104.00
Quick Links for Aro Granite Industries: