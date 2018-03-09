You are here » Home
» Company
» Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531560
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE371M01012
|
BSE
13:01 | 09 Mar
|
46.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
46.80
|
HIGH
46.80
|
LOW
46.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|46.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.80
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|50.50
|52-Week low
|36.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.80
|Sell Qty
|875.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|46.80
|CLOSE
|46.80
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|50.50
|52-Week low
|36.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.80
|Sell Qty
|875.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22.84
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd
Belonging to the Sirhind group engaged in the business of rolled steel products, Sirhind Enterprises was promoted by Ravi Malhotra. It was incorporated in Mar.'94.
The company commenced its operations in 1994-95 and is engaged in the activities of investment, trading in shares and money lending. In 1995-96, it entered into the business of leasing and hire purchase, corporate finance, investment...> More
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.51
|15.09
|-43.61
|Other Income
|1.49
|
|-
|Total Income
|10.01
|15.09
|-33.66
|Total Expenses
|7.1
|14
|-49.29
|Operating Profit
|2.91
|1.09
|166.97
|Net Profit
|2.27
|0.88
|157.95
|Equity Capital
|4.94
|4.94
| -
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.60%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.80
|
|46.80
|Week Low/High
|46.80
|
|47.00
|Month Low/High
|40.00
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.00
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Aroma Enterprises (India):