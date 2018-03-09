JUST IN
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531560 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE371M01012
BSE 13:01 | 09 Mar 46.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

46.80

 HIGH

46.80

 LOW

46.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd.

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd

Belonging to the Sirhind group engaged in the business of rolled steel products, Sirhind Enterprises was promoted by Ravi Malhotra. It was incorporated in Mar.'94. The company commenced its operations in 1994-95 and is engaged in the activities of investment, trading in shares and money lending. In 1995-96, it entered into the business of leasing and hire purchase, corporate finance, investment...> More

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] -33.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.51 15.09 -43.61
Other Income 1.49 -
Total Income 10.01 15.09 -33.66
Total Expenses 7.1 14 -49.29
Operating Profit 2.91 1.09 166.97
Net Profit 2.27 0.88 157.95
Equity Capital 4.94 4.94 -
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swasti Vinayaka 3.70 0.54 25.90
UTL Industries 7.35 4.40 24.25
Pazel Intl. 1.30 -4.41 22.89
Aroma Ent. 46.80 0.00 22.84
Catvision Ltd 40.00 0.76 21.80
Maximus Interna. 34.60 -5.21 21.76
Dhruv Wellness 20.00 0.00 21.08
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.50
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.60% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.80
46.80
Week Low/High 46.80
47.00
Month Low/High 40.00
47.00
YEAR Low/High 36.00
51.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
90.00

