Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd

Belonging to the Sirhind group engaged in the business of rolled steel products, Sirhind Enterprises was promoted by Ravi Malhotra. It was incorporated in Mar.'94. The company commenced its operations in 1994-95 and is engaged in the activities of investment, trading in shares and money lending. In 1995-96, it entered into the business of leasing and hire purchase, corporate finance, investment...> More