Arora Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 521174
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE487D01023
|BSE 15:15 | 21 Mar
|Arora Fibres Ltd Not listed in BSE
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Arora Fibres Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.22
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|9.71
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.71
|Sell Qty
|69.00
About Arora Fibres Ltd.
Incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Arora Fibres was promoted by NRI Dilawar Singh Arora and his son Rupinder Singh Arora. In Jul.'94, the company came out with a Rs 9.69-cr public issue to set up a plant (cap.: 13,000 tpa) to manufacture polyester staple fibre, polyester chips, nylon-6 and nylon-6,6 chips by recycling polyester and nylon waste. The company entered into a technica...> More
Arora Fibres Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.56
Arora Fibres Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.14
|5.15
|-58.45
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|2.14
|5.19
|-58.77
|Total Expenses
|0.3
|5.14
|-94.16
|Operating Profit
|1.84
|0.05
|3580
|Net Profit
|1.44
|-0.48
|400
|Equity Capital
|10.05
|10.05
|-
Arora Fibres Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Integra Garments
|2.90
|4.69
|10.54
|Oswal Spg.& Wvg
|1.13
|4.63
|10.31
|Rajkamal Synth.
|15.35
|-4.06
|9.98
|Arora Fibres
|9.71
|-4.99
|9.76
|Jamsh. Ranji. Sp
|13.65
|5.00
|9.56
|Alka India
|0.19
|0.00
|9.50
|Hanung Toys
|3.05
|0.99
|9.40
Arora Fibres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arora Fibres Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-6.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Arora Fibres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.71
|
|9.71
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.71
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.71
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.71
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|67.00
