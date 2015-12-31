JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Arora Fibres Ltd

Arora Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 521174 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE487D01023
BSE 15:15 | 21 Mar Arora Fibres Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Arora Fibres Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.71
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.22
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 9.71
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.71
Sell Qty 69.00
OPEN 9.71
CLOSE 10.22
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 9.71
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.71
Sell Qty 69.00

About Arora Fibres Ltd.

Arora Fibres Ltd

Incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Arora Fibres was promoted by NRI Dilawar Singh Arora and his son Rupinder Singh Arora. In Jul.'94, the company came out with a Rs 9.69-cr public issue to set up a plant (cap.: 13,000 tpa) to manufacture polyester staple fibre, polyester chips, nylon-6 and nylon-6,6 chips by recycling polyester and nylon waste. The company entered into a technica...> More

Arora Fibres Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arora Fibres Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 2.14 5.15 -58.45
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 2.14 5.19 -58.77
Total Expenses 0.3 5.14 -94.16
Operating Profit 1.84 0.05 3580
Net Profit 1.44 -0.48 400
Equity Capital 10.05 10.05 -
> More on Arora Fibres Ltd Financials Results

Arora Fibres Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Integra Garments 2.90 4.69 10.54
Oswal Spg.& Wvg 1.13 4.63 10.31
Rajkamal Synth. 15.35 -4.06 9.98
Arora Fibres 9.71 -4.99 9.76
Jamsh. Ranji. Sp 13.65 5.00 9.56
Alka India 0.19 0.00 9.50
Hanung Toys 3.05 0.99 9.40
> More on Arora Fibres Ltd Peer Group

Arora Fibres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 35.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
> More on Arora Fibres Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Arora Fibres Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -6.54% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Arora Fibres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.71
9.71
Week Low/High 0.00
9.71
Month Low/High 0.00
9.71
YEAR Low/High 0.00
9.71
All TIME Low/High 0.25
67.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Arora Fibres: