Arora Fibres Ltd

Incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Arora Fibres was promoted by NRI Dilawar Singh Arora and his son Rupinder Singh Arora. In Jul.'94, the company came out with a Rs 9.69-cr public issue to set up a plant (cap.: 13,000 tpa) to manufacture polyester staple fibre, polyester chips, nylon-6 and nylon-6,6 chips by recycling polyester and nylon waste. The company entered into a technica...> More