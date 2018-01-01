Arrow Greentech Ltd

Arrow Coated Products was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'92 by the Patel Group, who are in the business of packaging and printing machines since 1960. The company came out with its maiden public issue in Apr.'94 to part-finance its project for the manufacture of stamping foil with an installed capacity of 145 lac sq mtr pa, at Silvassa and Ankleshwar. In Nov.'93, the comp...> More