JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Arrow Greentech Ltd

Arrow Greentech Ltd.

BSE: 516064 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ARROWGREEN ISIN Code: INE570D01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 306.55 -9.05
(-2.87%)
OPEN

318.00

 HIGH

319.00

 LOW

295.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 304.00 -11.15
(-3.54%)
OPEN

317.55

 HIGH

319.85

 LOW

295.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 318.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 315.60
VOLUME 25925
52-Week high 715.00
52-Week low 295.00
P/E 20.98
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 360
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 318.00
CLOSE 315.60
VOLUME 25925
52-Week high 715.00
52-Week low 295.00
P/E 20.98
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 360
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Arrow Greentech Ltd.

Arrow Greentech Ltd

Arrow Coated Products was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'92 by the Patel Group, who are in the business of packaging and printing machines since 1960. The company came out with its maiden public issue in Apr.'94 to part-finance its project for the manufacture of stamping foil with an installed capacity of 145 lac sq mtr pa, at Silvassa and Ankleshwar. In Nov.'93, the comp...> More

Arrow Greentech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   360
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.98
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.77
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arrow Greentech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.18 13.87 -41.02
Other Income 1.05 0.14 650
Total Income 9.24 14.01 -34.05
Total Expenses 6.23 3.92 58.93
Operating Profit 3.01 10.09 -70.17
Net Profit 1.19 7.64 -84.42
Equity Capital 11.74 11.74 -
> More on Arrow Greentech Ltd Financials Results

Arrow Greentech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apollo Pipes 538.35 1.61 593.80
Kisan Mouldings 158.30 -0.47 536.00
EPC Inds. 142.10 -0.32 393.76
Arrow Greentech 306.55 -2.87 359.89
KKalpana Inds. 36.95 -0.67 347.51
Pil Italica 12.73 0.63 299.16
Kriti Inds. 55.85 5.58 277.02
> More on Arrow Greentech Ltd Peer Group

Arrow Greentech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.42
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.98
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.76
Indian Public 17.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.87
> More on Arrow Greentech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Arrow Greentech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -20.84% -22.26% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -33.55% -30.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -37.10% -38.09% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -53.93% -54.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.86% -31.62% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -12.36% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Arrow Greentech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 295.00
319.00
Week Low/High 295.00
397.00
Month Low/High 295.00
469.00
YEAR Low/High 295.00
715.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
861.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Arrow Greentech: