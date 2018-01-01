Arrow Greentech Ltd.
|BSE: 516064
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ARROWGREEN
|ISIN Code: INE570D01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|306.55
|
-9.05
(-2.87%)
|
OPEN
318.00
|
HIGH
319.00
|
LOW
295.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|304.00
|
-11.15
(-3.54%)
|
OPEN
317.55
|
HIGH
319.85
|
LOW
295.00
About Arrow Greentech Ltd.
Arrow Coated Products was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'92 by the Patel Group, who are in the business of packaging and printing machines since 1960. The company came out with its maiden public issue in Apr.'94 to part-finance its project for the manufacture of stamping foil with an installed capacity of 145 lac sq mtr pa, at Silvassa and Ankleshwar. In Nov.'93, the comp...> More
Arrow Greentech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|360
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.61
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.98
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.77
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.61
Arrow Greentech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.18
|13.87
|-41.02
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.14
|650
|Total Income
|9.24
|14.01
|-34.05
|Total Expenses
|6.23
|3.92
|58.93
|Operating Profit
|3.01
|10.09
|-70.17
|Net Profit
|1.19
|7.64
|-84.42
|Equity Capital
|11.74
|11.74
|-
Arrow Greentech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Apollo Pipes
|538.35
|1.61
|593.80
|Kisan Mouldings
|158.30
|-0.47
|536.00
|EPC Inds.
|142.10
|-0.32
|393.76
|Arrow Greentech
|306.55
|-2.87
|359.89
|KKalpana Inds.
|36.95
|-0.67
|347.51
|Pil Italica
|12.73
|0.63
|299.16
|Kriti Inds.
|55.85
|5.58
|277.02
Arrow Greentech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arrow Greentech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-20.84%
|-22.26%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-33.55%
|-30.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-37.10%
|-38.09%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-53.93%
|-54.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.86%
|-31.62%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-12.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Arrow Greentech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|295.00
|
|319.00
|Week Low/High
|295.00
|
|397.00
|Month Low/High
|295.00
|
|469.00
|YEAR Low/High
|295.00
|
|715.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|861.00
