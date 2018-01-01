JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Arshiya Ltd

Arshiya Ltd.

BSE: 506074 Sector: Others
NSE: ARSHIYA ISIN Code: INE968D01022
BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar 72.45 -3.25
(-4.29%)
OPEN

75.75

 HIGH

77.65

 LOW

70.60
NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar 72.25 -3.10
(-4.11%)
OPEN

75.45

 HIGH

78.35

 LOW

70.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 75.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 75.70
VOLUME 11505
52-Week high 119.95
52-Week low 50.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,615
Buy Price 72.30
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 72.80
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 75.75
CLOSE 75.70
VOLUME 11505
52-Week high 119.95
52-Week low 50.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,615
Buy Price 72.30
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 72.80
Sell Qty 50.00

About Arshiya Ltd.

Arshiya Ltd

Arshiya International Ltd is a fast emerging end-to-end service and solution provider in logistics and supply chain management. The company is an amalgamation of several strategic verticals such as Free Trade Warehousing Zones, Rail, 3PL, 4PL, Trucking, Warehousing & IT enabling unparalleled operational expertise & solution capability across the entire supply chain spectrum. Arshiya is rapidly...> More

Arshiya Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,615
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 45.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arshiya Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.25 64.73 -10.01
Other Income 16.27 2.08 682.21
Total Income 74.52 66.81 11.54
Total Expenses 47.6 66.41 -28.32
Operating Profit 26.92 0.39 6802.56
Net Profit -84.86 -108.26 21.61
Equity Capital 44.57 31.24 -
> More on Arshiya Ltd Financials Results

Arshiya Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Future Supply 679.00 1.67 2720.07
Gateway Distr. 205.20 0.17 2231.14
Transport Corp. 262.20 0.10 2008.45
Arshiya 72.45 -4.29 1614.55
Sical Logistics 217.50 0.12 1209.30
Gati 100.95 0.00 1093.79
Snowman Logistic 48.25 1.05 806.21
> More on Arshiya Ltd Peer Group

Arshiya Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.04
Banks/FIs 1.23
FIIs 2.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 9.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.13
> More on Arshiya Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Arshiya Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.29% -18.73% 0.05% -0.89%
1 Month -27.40% -27.09% -1.56% -0.86%
3 Month -24.18% -24.62% 1.62% 0.97%
6 Month 7.25% 10.73% 4.99% 4.33%
1 Year 44.04% 40.16% 16.65% 16.11%
3 Year 86.97% 101.25% 16.71% 18.37%

Arshiya Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.60
77.65
Week Low/High 70.60
95.00
Month Low/High 70.60
102.00
YEAR Low/High 50.00
120.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
424.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Arshiya: