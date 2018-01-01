Arshiya Ltd.
|BSE: 506074
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ARSHIYA
|ISIN Code: INE968D01022
|BSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar
|72.45
|
-3.25
(-4.29%)
|
OPEN
75.75
|
HIGH
77.65
|
LOW
70.60
|NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar
|72.25
|
-3.10
(-4.11%)
|
OPEN
75.45
|
HIGH
78.35
|
LOW
70.20
About Arshiya Ltd.
Arshiya International Ltd is a fast emerging end-to-end service and solution provider in logistics and supply chain management. The company is an amalgamation of several strategic verticals such as Free Trade Warehousing Zones, Rail, 3PL, 4PL, Trucking, Warehousing & IT enabling unparalleled operational expertise & solution capability across the entire supply chain spectrum. Arshiya is rapidly...> More
Arshiya Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,615
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|45.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.59
Announcement
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
Arshiya Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.25
|64.73
|-10.01
|Other Income
|16.27
|2.08
|682.21
|Total Income
|74.52
|66.81
|11.54
|Total Expenses
|47.6
|66.41
|-28.32
|Operating Profit
|26.92
|0.39
|6802.56
|Net Profit
|-84.86
|-108.26
|21.61
|Equity Capital
|44.57
|31.24
|-
Arshiya Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Future Supply
|679.00
|1.67
|2720.07
|Gateway Distr.
|205.20
|0.17
|2231.14
|Transport Corp.
|262.20
|0.10
|2008.45
|Arshiya
|72.45
|-4.29
|1614.55
|Sical Logistics
|217.50
|0.12
|1209.30
|Gati
|100.95
|0.00
|1093.79
|Snowman Logistic
|48.25
|1.05
|806.21
Arshiya Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arshiya Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.29%
|-18.73%
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-27.40%
|-27.09%
|-1.56%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-24.18%
|-24.62%
|1.62%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|7.25%
|10.73%
|4.99%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|44.04%
|40.16%
|16.65%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|86.97%
|101.25%
|16.71%
|18.37%
Arshiya Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.60
|
|77.65
|Week Low/High
|70.60
|
|95.00
|Month Low/High
|70.60
|
|102.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.00
|
|120.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|424.00
