You are here » Home
» Company
» Artech Power & Trading Ltd
Artech Power & Trading Ltd.
|BSE: 517481
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE421N01021
|
BSE
14:04 | 12 Mar
|
5.19
|
0.24
(4.85%)
|
OPEN
5.19
|
HIGH
5.19
|
LOW
5.19
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Artech Power & Trading Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.95
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|60.30
|52-Week low
|3.23
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|5.19
|Buy Qty
|3100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.19
|CLOSE
|4.95
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|60.30
|52-Week low
|3.23
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|5.19
|Buy Qty
|3100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Artech Power & Trading Ltd.
Artech Power & Trading Ltd
413005/02/96ASHOK Artech Power Products Ltd --------------------------------------------------The Company was incorporated on 15/09/1989 with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala at Cochin and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 08/11/1989.
KSIDC Ltd. identified Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) as a feasible project based on preliminary study conducted bu it and signed a Memo...> More
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - Financial Results
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - Peer Group
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-89.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.19
|
|5.19
|Week Low/High
|4.50
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.50
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.23
|
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Artech Power & Trading: