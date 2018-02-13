JUST IN
Artech Power & Trading Ltd.

BSE: 517481 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE421N01021
BSE 14:04 | 12 Mar 5.19 0.24
(4.85%)
OPEN

5.19

 HIGH

5.19

 LOW

5.19
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Artech Power & Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Artech Power & Trading Ltd.

Artech Power & Trading Ltd

413005/02/96ASHOK Artech Power Products Ltd --------------------------------------------------The Company was incorporated on 15/09/1989 with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala at Cochin and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 08/11/1989. KSIDC Ltd. identified Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) as a feasible project based on preliminary study conducted bu it and signed a Memo...> More

Artech Power & Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Artech Power & Trading Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 1.01 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.95 -95.79
Operating Profit -0.04 0.05 -180
Net Profit -0.04 0.05 -180
Equity Capital 14.84 14.84 -
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Calcom Vision 13.47 -1.54 10.92
Trend Electronic 11.69 -4.96 8.77
Artech Power 5.19 4.85 7.70
Fine Line Cir. 11.13 -4.95 5.35
Euro Multivision 2.05 -4.21 4.88
Deltron 15.75 5.00 4.49
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.56
Artech Power & Trading Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.46% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.26% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -89.82% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Artech Power & Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.19
5.19
Week Low/High 4.50
6.00
Month Low/High 4.50
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.23
60.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
63.00

