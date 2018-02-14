Artefact Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531297
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE885B01014
|BSE 09:57 | 12 Mar
|45.15
|
-2.35
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
45.15
|
HIGH
45.15
|
LOW
45.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Artefact Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|45.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.50
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|57.40
|52-Week low
|24.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|45.15
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Artefact Projects Ltd.
Artefact Projects Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is in the business of consultancy in infrastructure development of airports, ports, roads and highways. It focuses on surface transportation, urban planning and development, airport terminals and provision of soft wear to infrastructure development. The Company offers preparation of detailed engineering, designs and project repo; pla...> More
Artefact Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
Artefact Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.82
|5.51
|-12.52
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.93
|4.3
|Total Income
|5.79
|6.44
|-10.09
|Total Expenses
|5.34
|4.51
|18.4
|Operating Profit
|0.45
|1.93
|-76.68
|Net Profit
|-0.98
|0.52
|-288.46
|Equity Capital
|5.53
|5.53
|-
Artefact Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Dorr-Oliver
|6.00
|-4.91
|43.20
|Stone India
|32.25
|-4.87
|30.96
|Veejay Lak. Eng.
|50.50
|-3.72
|25.60
|Artefact Project
|45.15
|-4.95
|24.97
|A & M Febcon
|11.70
|-4.49
|10.71
|Mewar Hi-Tech
|24.25
|1.04
|9.46
|Saboo Brothers
|14.30
|0.00
|8.72
Artefact Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Artefact Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|44.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|48.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Artefact Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.15
|
|45.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|45.15
|Month Low/High
|45.15
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.30
|
|57.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.73
|
|255.00
Quick Links for Artefact Projects:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices