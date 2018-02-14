JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Artefact Projects Ltd

Artefact Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531297 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE885B01014
BSE 09:57 | 12 Mar 45.15 -2.35
(-4.95%)
OPEN

45.15

 HIGH

45.15

 LOW

45.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Artefact Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 45.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 47.50
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 57.40
52-Week low 24.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 45.15
Sell Qty 8.00
OPEN 45.15
CLOSE 47.50
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 57.40
52-Week low 24.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 45.15
Sell Qty 8.00

About Artefact Projects Ltd.

Artefact Projects Ltd

Artefact Projects Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is in the business of consultancy in infrastructure development of airports, ports, roads and highways. It focuses on surface transportation, urban planning and development, airport terminals and provision of soft wear to infrastructure development. The Company offers preparation of detailed engineering, designs and project repo; pla...> More

Artefact Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Artefact Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.82 5.51 -12.52
Other Income 0.97 0.93 4.3
Total Income 5.79 6.44 -10.09
Total Expenses 5.34 4.51 18.4
Operating Profit 0.45 1.93 -76.68
Net Profit -0.98 0.52 -288.46
Equity Capital 5.53 5.53 -
> More on Artefact Projects Ltd Financials Results

Artefact Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Dorr-Oliver 6.00 -4.91 43.20
Stone India 32.25 -4.87 30.96
Veejay Lak. Eng. 50.50 -3.72 25.60
Artefact Project 45.15 -4.95 24.97
A & M Febcon 11.70 -4.49 10.71
Mewar Hi-Tech 24.25 1.04 9.46
Saboo Brothers 14.30 0.00 8.72
> More on Artefact Projects Ltd Peer Group

Artefact Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.21
> More on Artefact Projects Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Artefact Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 44.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 48.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Artefact Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.15
45.15
Week Low/High 0.00
45.15
Month Low/High 45.15
48.00
YEAR Low/High 24.30
57.00
All TIME Low/High 0.73
255.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Artefact Projects: