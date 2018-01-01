JUST IN
Artson Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 522134 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ARTSONENGG ISIN Code: INE133D01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 77.05 -0.45
(-0.58%)
OPEN

78.20

 HIGH

79.00

 LOW

76.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Artson Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 78.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 77.50
VOLUME 6853
52-Week high 134.95
52-Week low 43.60
P/E 10.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 284
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Artson Engineering Ltd.

Artson Engineering Ltd

Artson Engineering (AEL) as a project engineering company it offers multi-disciplinary design and construction services in the mechanical, civil, electrical and instrumentation fields. It offers turnkey services in petroleum storage and handling systems, plant utilities, diesel power houses, CPP, energy conservation, waste-heat recovery and noise pollution control systems. The company promoted ...> More

Artson Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   284
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.11
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 40.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Artson Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.05 23.91 17.31
Other Income 3.28 0.13 2423.08
Total Income 31.32 24.04 30.28
Total Expenses 28.06 22.76 23.29
Operating Profit 3.27 1.28 155.47
Net Profit 0.41 0.12 241.67
Equity Capital 3.69 3.69 -
Artson Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kabra Extrusion 122.75 -1.45 391.57
Hercules Hoists 118.95 -1.29 380.64
Panasonic Carbon 598.70 1.89 287.38
Artson Engg. 77.05 -0.58 284.31
United Drilling 265.00 1.94 271.09
Guj Apollo Inds 211.95 -1.69 268.33
Eimco Elecon(I) 440.35 -0.82 254.08
Artson Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 18.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.37
Artson Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 69.90% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 161.63% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Artson Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 76.05
79.00
Week Low/High 75.65
83.00
Month Low/High 75.65
103.00
YEAR Low/High 43.60
135.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
135.00

