Artson Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 522134
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ARTSONENGG
|ISIN Code: INE133D01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|77.05
|
-0.45
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
78.20
|
HIGH
79.00
|
LOW
76.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Artson Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
|P/E
|10.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|284
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Artson Engineering Ltd.
Artson Engineering (AEL) as a project engineering company it offers multi-disciplinary design and construction services in the mechanical, civil, electrical and instrumentation fields. It offers turnkey services in petroleum storage and handling systems, plant utilities, diesel power houses, CPP, energy conservation, waste-heat recovery and noise pollution control systems. The company promoted ...> More
Artson Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|284
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.11
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|40.55
Artson Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.05
|23.91
|17.31
|Other Income
|3.28
|0.13
|2423.08
|Total Income
|31.32
|24.04
|30.28
|Total Expenses
|28.06
|22.76
|23.29
|Operating Profit
|3.27
|1.28
|155.47
|Net Profit
|0.41
|0.12
|241.67
|Equity Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|-
Artson Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kabra Extrusion
|122.75
|-1.45
|391.57
|Hercules Hoists
|118.95
|-1.29
|380.64
|Panasonic Carbon
|598.70
|1.89
|287.38
|Artson Engg.
|77.05
|-0.58
|284.31
|United Drilling
|265.00
|1.94
|271.09
|Guj Apollo Inds
|211.95
|-1.69
|268.33
|Eimco Elecon(I)
|440.35
|-0.82
|254.08
Artson Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Artson Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|69.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|161.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Artson Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|76.05
|
|79.00
|Week Low/High
|75.65
|
|83.00
|Month Low/High
|75.65
|
|103.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.60
|
|135.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|135.00
