Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 530881
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE485K01014
|
BSE
09:42 | 22 Dec
|
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.05
|VOLUME
|229
|52-Week high
|10.65
|52-Week low
|9.56
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.00
|Sell Qty
|12771.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
Century 21st Portfolio Limited engages in trading equities and commodities. The company also engages in wealth management, and portfolio and software development operations. Century 21st Portfolio Limited was incorporated 1986 and is based in Hyderabad, India....> More
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.56
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.30
|
|94.00
