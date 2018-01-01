JUST IN
Arvind Ltd.

BSE: 500101 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ARVIND ISIN Code: INE034A01011
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 392.70 3.20
(0.82%)
OPEN

396.00

 HIGH

396.95

 LOW

388.20
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 392.15 3.20
(0.82%)
OPEN

395.00

 HIGH

396.90

 LOW

388.00
About Arvind Ltd.

Arvind Ltd

Arvind Ltd is the largest cotton textiles manufacturer and exporter in India. They are the leading player in the branded garments in the domestic market. The company's principal business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Denim Fabric, Shirting Fabric, Shrits, Knitted Fabric and Garments. The company having the rights to market international brands such as Lee, wrangler, Arrow and Tommy Hi...> More

Arvind Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,156
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   24.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 117.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Arvind Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2705.75 2335.46 15.86
Other Income 12.82 10.91 17.51
Total Income 2718.57 2346.37 15.86
Total Expenses 2467.86 2104.22 17.28
Operating Profit 250.71 242.15 3.53
Net Profit 79.09 73.21 8.03
Equity Capital 258.62 258.36 -
Arvind Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Grasim Inds 1104.80 0.36 72624.03
SRF 1851.90 -0.11 10633.61
Arvind Ltd 392.70 0.82 10156.01
Sheela Foam 1565.00 -1.47 7634.07
Vardhman Textile 1322.50 0.75 7595.12
Lak. Mach. Works 6501.00 1.03 7125.10
Arvind Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.92
Banks/FIs 3.46
FIIs 26.56
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.30
Indian Public 12.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.17
Arvind Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 372 PDF IconDetails
12/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 302 PDF IconDetails
Arvind Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.33% -5.46% -0.10% -0.98%
1 Month -3.36% -1.62% -1.71% -0.95%
3 Month -9.38% -8.95% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -5.00% -3.61% 4.84% 4.23%
1 Year 0.37% -0.22% 16.47% 16.00%
3 Year 32.09% 29.40% 16.53% 18.26%

Arvind Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 388.20
396.95
Week Low/High 383.15
414.00
Month Low/High 377.00
428.00
YEAR Low/High 353.80
478.00
All TIME Low/High 7.50
503.00

Quick Links for Arvind: