Arvind Ltd.
|BSE: 500101
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ARVIND
|ISIN Code: INE034A01011
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|392.70
|
3.20
(0.82%)
|
OPEN
396.00
|
HIGH
396.95
|
LOW
388.20
|NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|392.15
|
3.20
(0.82%)
|
OPEN
395.00
|
HIGH
396.90
|
LOW
388.00
|OPEN
|396.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|389.50
|VOLUME
|51202
|52-Week high
|477.85
|52-Week low
|353.80
|P/E
|40.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,156
|Buy Price
|392.70
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|393.30
|Sell Qty
|205.00
About Arvind Ltd.
Arvind Ltd is the largest cotton textiles manufacturer and exporter in India. They are the leading player in the branded garments in the domestic market. The company's principal business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Denim Fabric, Shirting Fabric, Shrits, Knitted Fabric and Garments. The company having the rights to market international brands such as Lee, wrangler, Arrow and Tommy Hi...> More
Arvind Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,156
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|24.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.62
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|117.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.34
News
-
GST, weak demand, falling exports continue to hound branded apparel makers
-
We'll transform our textile business in 3-4 years: Sanjay & Kulin Lalbhai
-
Arvind to demerge and list branded apparel, engineering divisions
-
-
Technical calls for today's trade: Buy Apollo Tyres, Hindalco and Arvind
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Arvind Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Along With Limited Review Rep
-
-
Arvind Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2705.75
|2335.46
|15.86
|Other Income
|12.82
|10.91
|17.51
|Total Income
|2718.57
|2346.37
|15.86
|Total Expenses
|2467.86
|2104.22
|17.28
|Operating Profit
|250.71
|242.15
|3.53
|Net Profit
|79.09
|73.21
|8.03
|Equity Capital
|258.62
|258.36
|-
Arvind Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Grasim Inds
|1104.80
|0.36
|72624.03
|SRF
|1851.90
|-0.11
|10633.61
|Arvind Ltd
|392.70
|0.82
|10156.01
|Sheela Foam
|1565.00
|-1.47
|7634.07
|Vardhman Textile
|1322.50
|0.75
|7595.12
|Lak. Mach. Works
|6501.00
|1.03
|7125.10
Arvind Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arvind Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|25/01
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|372
|Details
|12/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|302
|Details
Arvind Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|-5.46%
|-0.10%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-3.36%
|-1.62%
|-1.71%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-9.38%
|-8.95%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-5.00%
|-3.61%
|4.84%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|0.37%
|-0.22%
|16.47%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|32.09%
|29.40%
|16.53%
|18.26%
Arvind Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|388.20
|
|396.95
|Week Low/High
|383.15
|
|414.00
|Month Low/High
|377.00
|
|428.00
|YEAR Low/High
|353.80
|
|478.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.50
|
|503.00
