Arvind Remedies Ltd

Promoted by Arvind Kumar Shah, C M K Reddy, Chhotalal and Chandra Ravindran Arvind Remedies (ARL) was incorporated in Jun.'88 as a private limited company which was later converted into a public limited company in Apr.'95. ARL is engaged mainly formulation of Capsules and tablets. It manufactures over 80 products in various segments like ethical, generic and exports, besides institutions in the...> More