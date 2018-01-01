JUST IN
Arvind Remedies Ltd.

BSE: 531823 Sector: Health care
NSE: ARVINDREM ISIN Code: INE211C01037
BSE 15:02 | 13 Jun Arvind Remedies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:40 | 24 Sep Arvind Remedies Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 4.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.94
VOLUME 2850
52-Week high 4.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 32
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.70
Sell Qty 29739.00
About Arvind Remedies Ltd.

Arvind Remedies Ltd

Promoted by Arvind Kumar Shah, C M K Reddy, Chhotalal and Chandra Ravindran Arvind Remedies (ARL) was incorporated in Jun.'88 as a private limited company which was later converted into a public limited company in Apr.'95. ARL is engaged mainly formulation of Capsules and tablets. It manufactures over 80 products in various segments like ethical, generic and exports, besides institutions in the...

Arvind Remedies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -23.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Arvind Remedies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 1.45 12.14 -88.06
Other Income 0.72 -
Total Income 2.18 12.14 -82.04
Total Expenses 22.22 13.82 60.78
Operating Profit -20.04 -1.68 -1092.86
Net Profit -26.04 -4.22 -517.06
Equity Capital 68.13 68.13 -
Arvind Remedies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Panch.Organics 76.00 3.12 38.15
Laurel Organics 51.55 0.00 38.10
Celestial Biolab 14.55 -3.00 32.87
Arvind Remedies 4.70 -4.86 32.02
Ortin Labs. 18.75 0.00 31.76
Medi Caps 24.95 7.54 31.11
Plethico Pharma. 7.94 -4.91 27.05
Arvind Remedies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.58
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 79.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.22
Arvind Remedies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -67.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Arvind Remedies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.70
4.70
Week Low/High 0.00
4.70
Month Low/High 0.00
4.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.70
All TIME Low/High 3.78
110.00

