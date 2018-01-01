Arvind Remedies Ltd.
|BSE: 531823
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ARVINDREM
|ISIN Code: INE211C01037
|BSE 15:02 | 13 Jun
|Arvind Remedies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 15:40 | 24 Sep
|Arvind Remedies Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|4.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.94
|VOLUME
|2850
|52-Week high
|4.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.70
|Sell Qty
|29739.00
|OPEN
|12.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.60
|VOLUME
|195640
|52-Week high
|12.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|12.65
|Buy Qty
|672.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Arvind Remedies Ltd.
Promoted by Arvind Kumar Shah, C M K Reddy, Chhotalal and Chandra Ravindran Arvind Remedies (ARL) was incorporated in Jun.'88 as a private limited company which was later converted into a public limited company in Apr.'95. ARL is engaged mainly formulation of Capsules and tablets. It manufactures over 80 products in various segments like ethical, generic and exports, besides institutions in the...> More
Arvind Remedies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|32
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-23.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.20
Arvind Remedies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.45
|12.14
|-88.06
|Other Income
|0.72
|-
|Total Income
|2.18
|12.14
|-82.04
|Total Expenses
|22.22
|13.82
|60.78
|Operating Profit
|-20.04
|-1.68
|-1092.86
|Net Profit
|-26.04
|-4.22
|-517.06
|Equity Capital
|68.13
|68.13
|-
Arvind Remedies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Panch.Organics
|76.00
|3.12
|38.15
|Laurel Organics
|51.55
|0.00
|38.10
|Celestial Biolab
|14.55
|-3.00
|32.87
|Arvind Remedies
|4.70
|-4.86
|32.02
|Ortin Labs.
|18.75
|0.00
|31.76
|Medi Caps
|24.95
|7.54
|31.11
|Plethico Pharma.
|7.94
|-4.91
|27.05
Arvind Remedies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Arvind Remedies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-67.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Arvind Remedies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.70
|
|4.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.70
|All TIME Low/High
|3.78
|
|110.00
