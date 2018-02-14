You are here » Home
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530245
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE032E01017
|
BSE
14:59 | 12 Mar
|
46.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
46.25
|
HIGH
46.25
|
LOW
46.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd
Aryaman Financial Services (AFSL) was incorporated in May '94. The company is classified as a loan company by the RBI under non banking financial companies. AFSL has been promoted by Aryaman Holdings, a company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius. Aryaman Holdings is an overseas corporate body owned by non-resident Indians. The company provides a host of services including merchant banking, a...> More
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.34
|1.17
|100
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|2.38
|1.18
|101.69
|Total Expenses
|0.92
|0.72
|27.78
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|0.46
|217.39
|Net Profit
|1.03
|0.26
|296.15
|Equity Capital
|11.68
|10.98
| -
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.06%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.06%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|99.35%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.25
|
|46.25
|Week Low/High
|46.20
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|46.20
|
|52.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.00
|
|53.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.63
|
|53.00
