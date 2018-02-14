JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aryaman Financial Services Ltd

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530245 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE032E01017
BSE 14:59 | 12 Mar 46.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

46.25

 HIGH

46.25

 LOW

46.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 46.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 46.25
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 53.45
52-Week low 21.00
P/E 24.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54
Buy Price 46.25
Buy Qty 111.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 46.25
CLOSE 46.25
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 53.45
52-Week low 21.00
P/E 24.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54
Buy Price 46.25
Buy Qty 111.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd

Aryaman Financial Services (AFSL) was incorporated in May '94. The company is classified as a loan company by the RBI under non banking financial companies. AFSL has been promoted by Aryaman Holdings, a company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius. Aryaman Holdings is an overseas corporate body owned by non-resident Indians. The company provides a host of services including merchant banking, a...> More

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.34 1.17 100
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 2.38 1.18 101.69
Total Expenses 0.92 0.72 27.78
Operating Profit 1.46 0.46 217.39
Net Profit 1.03 0.26 296.15
Equity Capital 11.68 10.98 -
> More on Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arman Holdings 110.00 0.00 57.31
Munoth Capital 63.20 -4.96 56.88
Ceejay Finance 158.85 -6.56 54.80
Aryaman Fin.Serv 46.25 0.00 54.02
Acme Resources 20.95 3.46 53.93
Abhinav Capital 69.50 -0.71 48.09
Shiv Om Invst & 6.78 -4.91 47.43
> More on Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.17
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.15
> More on Aryaman Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.06% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.06% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 99.35% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.25
46.25
Week Low/High 46.20
49.00
Month Low/High 46.20
52.00
YEAR Low/High 21.00
53.00
All TIME Low/High 0.63
53.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aryaman Financial Services: