Asahi India Glass Ltd.
|BSE: 515030
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ASAHIINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE439A01020
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|349.40
|
-1.55
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
355.60
|
HIGH
357.20
|
LOW
346.50
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|350.00
|
-2.05
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
353.00
|
HIGH
357.65
|
LOW
346.85
About Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Asahi India Glass (AIS) is the largest integrated glass company in India. They manufacture a wide range of international quality automotive safety glass, float glass, architectural processed glass and glass products. They are transforming themselves from being a manufacturer of world class glass and glass products to a solutions provider by moving up the value chain of auto glass and architectural...> More
Asahi India Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,494
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|49.84
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.28
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.63
Asahi India Glass Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|632.38
|581.28
|8.79
|Other Income
|7.11
|1.27
|459.84
|Total Income
|639.49
|582.55
|9.77
|Total Expenses
|517.79
|483.82
|7.02
|Operating Profit
|121.7
|98.73
|23.27
|Net Profit
|45.54
|20.98
|117.06
|Equity Capital
|24.31
|24.31
|-
Asahi India Glass Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asahi India Glas
|349.40
|-0.44
|8493.91
|La Opala RG
|650.75
|1.37
|3611.66
|Borosil Glass
|884.80
|0.35
|2043.89
|Empire Inds.
|1971.10
|-0.12
|1182.66
Asahi India Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Asahi India Glass Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.28%
|0.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.03%
|-3.30%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.04%
|-5.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.78%
|-9.08%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|63.31%
|66.39%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|126.96%
|147.00%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Asahi India Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|346.50
|
|357.20
|Week Low/High
|333.00
|
|357.20
|Month Low/High
|333.00
|
|374.00
|YEAR Low/High
|205.00
|
|439.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|439.00
