Asahi India Glass Ltd.

BSE: 515030 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ASAHIINDIA ISIN Code: INE439A01020
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 349.40 -1.55
(-0.44%)
OPEN

355.60

 HIGH

357.20

 LOW

346.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 350.00 -2.05
(-0.58%)
OPEN

353.00

 HIGH

357.65

 LOW

346.85
About Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Asahi India Glass Ltd

Asahi India Glass (AIS) is the largest integrated glass company in India. They manufacture a wide range of international quality automotive safety glass, float glass, architectural processed glass and glass products. They are transforming themselves from being a manufacturer of world class glass and glass products to a solutions provider by moving up the value chain of auto glass and architectural...> More

Asahi India Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,494
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.84
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Asahi India Glass Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 632.38 581.28 8.79
Other Income 7.11 1.27 459.84
Total Income 639.49 582.55 9.77
Total Expenses 517.79 483.82 7.02
Operating Profit 121.7 98.73 23.27
Net Profit 45.54 20.98 117.06
Equity Capital 24.31 24.31 -
Asahi India Glass Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asahi India Glas 349.40 -0.44 8493.91
La Opala RG 650.75 1.37 3611.66
Borosil Glass 884.80 0.35 2043.89
Empire Inds. 1971.10 -0.12 1182.66
Asahi India Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.29
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 1.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.19
Indian Public 24.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.04
Asahi India Glass Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.28% 0.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.03% -3.30% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.04% -5.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.78% -9.08% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 63.31% 66.39% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 126.96% 147.00% 17.24% 19.02%

Asahi India Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 346.50
357.20
Week Low/High 333.00
357.20
Month Low/High 333.00
374.00
YEAR Low/High 205.00
439.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
439.00

