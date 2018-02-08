Asahi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514482
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE745I01015
|BSE 14:40 | 03 Aug
|Asahi Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Asahi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.94
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.94
|52-Week low
|2.94
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Asahi Industries Ltd.
Asahi Industries Ltd is a company involved in five business segments. The Steel Construction Material segment manufactures and sells steel bars for reinforcing bars-use, structural steel and reinforcing bars, among others. The Agricultural Material segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of compound fertilizer, lime fertilizer and gardening fertilizer, among others; the wholesale of gardeni...> More
Asahi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.42
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On 08Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On 10Th November 2017
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended 30 September 2017
Asahi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27
|65.81
|-58.97
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|27
|65.81
|-58.97
|Total Expenses
|26.64
|68.66
|-61.2
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|-2.85
|112.63
|Net Profit
|-3.36
|-6.21
|45.89
|Equity Capital
|6.64
|6.64
|-
Asahi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Rajas. Synt.
|14.80
|-4.52
|20.28
|Ramgopal Polytex
|13.67
|4.99
|19.82
|S R K Industries
|2.50
|0.00
|19.61
|Asahi Indus.
|2.94
|0.00
|19.52
|K-Lifestyle
|0.19
|0.00
|19.43
|GTN Textiles
|16.60
|-3.77
|19.32
|A K Spintex
|37.80
|2.16
|19.01
Asahi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Asahi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Asahi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.94
|
|2.94
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.94
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.94
|YEAR Low/High
|2.94
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|52.00
Quick Links for Asahi Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices