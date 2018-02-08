JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Asahi Industries Ltd

Asahi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514482 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE745I01015
BSE 14:40 | 03 Aug Asahi Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asahi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.94
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.94
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.94
52-Week low 2.94
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.94
CLOSE 2.94
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.94
52-Week low 2.94
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Asahi Industries Ltd.

Asahi Industries Ltd

Asahi Industries Ltd is a company involved in five business segments. The Steel Construction Material segment manufactures and sells steel bars for reinforcing bars-use, structural steel and reinforcing bars, among others. The Agricultural Material segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of compound fertilizer, lime fertilizer and gardening fertilizer, among others; the wholesale of gardeni...> More

Asahi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asahi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27 65.81 -58.97
Other Income -
Total Income 27 65.81 -58.97
Total Expenses 26.64 68.66 -61.2
Operating Profit 0.36 -2.85 112.63
Net Profit -3.36 -6.21 45.89
Equity Capital 6.64 6.64 -
> More on Asahi Industries Ltd Financials Results

Asahi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Rajas. Synt. 14.80 -4.52 20.28
Ramgopal Polytex 13.67 4.99 19.82
S R K Industries 2.50 0.00 19.61
Asahi Indus. 2.94 0.00 19.52
K-Lifestyle 0.19 0.00 19.43
GTN Textiles 16.60 -3.77 19.32
A K Spintex 37.80 2.16 19.01
> More on Asahi Industries Ltd Peer Group

Asahi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 3.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 48.00
> More on Asahi Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asahi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Asahi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.94
2.94
Week Low/High 0.00
2.94
Month Low/High 0.00
2.94
YEAR Low/High 2.94
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
52.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Asahi Industries: