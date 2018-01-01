You are here » Home
» Company
» Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 512535
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE933C01036
|
BSE
LIVE
11:21 | 12 Feb
|
1.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.35
|
HIGH
1.35
|
LOW
1.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.35
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.62
|52-Week low
|0.97
|P/E
|67.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.35
|Sell Qty
|606.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|67.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.35
|CLOSE
|1.35
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.62
|52-Week low
|0.97
|P/E
|67.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.35
|Sell Qty
|606.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|67.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.74
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd.
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
Incorporated in 1988,Asahi Infrastructure & Projects is engaged in construction of houses in and around Akola suitable for all types of Income groups.The company has undertaken roads and other construction projects besides houses. Further, the company has planned to develop small townships in urban and semi-urban areas with a size of 1,000 to 2,000 dwelling units comprising of small houses with bu...> More
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - Financial Results
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - Peer Group
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.50%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|20.54%
|NA
|17.21%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|-11.76%
|NA
|17.27%
|19.05%
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.35
|
|1.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.35
|Month Low/High
|1.35
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.97
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.82
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Asahi Infrastructure & Projects: