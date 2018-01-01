JUST IN
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd.

BSE: 512535 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE933C01036
About Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd.

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd

Incorporated in 1988,Asahi Infrastructure & Projects is engaged in construction of houses in and around Akola suitable for all types of Income groups.The company has undertaken roads and other construction projects besides houses. Further, the company has planned to develop small townships in urban and semi-urban areas with a size of 1,000 to 2,000 dwelling units comprising of small houses with bu...> More

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 2.4 7.49 -67.96
Other Income -
Total Income 2.4 7.49 -67.96
Total Expenses 1.83 5.97 -69.35
Operating Profit 0.57 1.52 -62.5
Net Profit 0.18 1.08 -83.33
Equity Capital 35.08 35.08 -
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B Nanji Enterps. 10.45 -4.91 5.76
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Crane Infra 7.48 4.91 5.42
Asahi Infrastr. 1.35 0.00 4.74
Prabhav Ind 1.02 2.00 4.70
VSF Projects 8.00 0.00 4.70
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.99
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 44.91
Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.32%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.09% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.55%
6 Month NA NA 5.50% 4.93%
1 Year 20.54% NA 17.21% 16.78%
3 Year -11.76% NA 17.27% 19.05%

Asahi Infrastructure & Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.35
1.35
Week Low/High 0.00
1.35
Month Low/High 1.35
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.97
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.82
90.00

