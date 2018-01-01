Ashapura Minechem Ltd.
|BSE: 527001
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ASHAPURMIN
|ISIN Code: INE348A01023
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|68.00
|
-0.25
(-0.37%)
|
OPEN
70.15
|
HIGH
70.75
|
LOW
67.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|68.05
|
-0.30
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
69.10
|
HIGH
70.80
|
LOW
67.25
|OPEN
|70.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.25
|VOLUME
|76593
|52-Week high
|119.75
|52-Week low
|47.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|592
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ashapura Minechem Ltd.
Ashapura Minechem Ltd, the flagship company of the Ashapura group and well known as India's largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. They are the world's sixth largest producer of Bentonite and the largest exporter of Bentonite and metallurgical grade Bauxite from India having nearly 3500 acres of Bentonite mines and 5500 acres of Bauxite mines under their control. The company has activation,...> More
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|592
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-32.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.09
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Second Quarter Ended 30Th September 2
-
-
-
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|175.65
|168.41
|4.3
|Other Income
|0.75
|3.91
|-80.82
|Total Income
|176.41
|172.33
|2.37
|Total Expenses
|174.29
|169.72
|2.69
|Operating Profit
|2.12
|2.61
|-18.77
|Net Profit
|-11.25
|-15.38
|26.85
|Equity Capital
|17.4
|17.4
|-
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Metals
|525.50
|-1.55
|1417.80
|Sandur Manganese
|1129.50
|2.69
|988.31
|Orissa Minerals
|1630.15
|-1.42
|978.09
|Ashapura Minech.
|68.00
|-0.37
|591.60
|Balasore Alloys
|60.45
|-2.66
|537.40
|Shirpur Gold
|132.65
|1.26
|386.54
|Dec.Gold Mines
|34.45
|-0.29
|320.04
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.34%
|-12.81%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.60%
|-18.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.52%
|-27.37%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.69%
|22.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.26%
|4.13%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-4.56%
|-2.79%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|67.55
|
|70.75
|Week Low/High
|66.40
|
|78.00
|Month Low/High
|66.40
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|47.05
|
|120.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.50
|
|445.00
