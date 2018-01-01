JUST IN
Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

BSE: 527001 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ASHAPURMIN ISIN Code: INE348A01023
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 68.00 -0.25
(-0.37%)
OPEN

70.15

 HIGH

70.75

 LOW

67.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 68.05 -0.30
(-0.44%)
OPEN

69.10

 HIGH

70.80

 LOW

67.25
About Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, the flagship company of the Ashapura group and well known as India's largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. They are the world's sixth largest producer of Bentonite and the largest exporter of Bentonite and metallurgical grade Bauxite from India having nearly 3500 acres of Bentonite mines and 5500 acres of Bauxite mines under their control. The company has activation,...> More

Ashapura Minechem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   592
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -32.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashapura Minechem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 175.65 168.41 4.3
Other Income 0.75 3.91 -80.82
Total Income 176.41 172.33 2.37
Total Expenses 174.29 169.72 2.69
Operating Profit 2.12 2.61 -18.77
Net Profit -11.25 -15.38 26.85
Equity Capital 17.4 17.4 -
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Metals 525.50 -1.55 1417.80
Sandur Manganese 1129.50 2.69 988.31
Orissa Minerals 1630.15 -1.42 978.09
Ashapura Minech. 68.00 -0.37 591.60
Balasore Alloys 60.45 -2.66 537.40
Shirpur Gold 132.65 1.26 386.54
Dec.Gold Mines 34.45 -0.29 320.04
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.78
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 23.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 24.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.25
Ashapura Minechem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.34% -12.81% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.60% -18.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.52% -27.37% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.69% 22.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.26% 4.13% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -4.56% -2.79% 17.24% 19.01%

Ashapura Minechem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 67.55
70.75
Week Low/High 66.40
78.00
Month Low/High 66.40
92.00
YEAR Low/High 47.05
120.00
All TIME Low/High 5.50
445.00

