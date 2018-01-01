JUST IN
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519174 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE709D01012
BSE 13:16 | 06 Feb Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.78
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.78
VOLUME 468
52-Week high 2.83
52-Week low 1.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.78
Buy Qty 1312.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Ashiana Agro Industries was incorporated on June 18, 1990. The company has sold its edible vegetable oil plant and machinery and has not undertaken any manufacturing activities during 2006-2007. It primarily invests its surplus funds pending its final decision of starting a new business venture. The company is presently engaged in financing activities. It generates income as interest on loans...> More

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 -
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 0.23 0.05 360
Total Expenses 0.22 0.07 214.29
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Net Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Equity Capital 4.6 4.6 -
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Progress. Extr. 10.95 0.00 3.94
Pion. Agro Extr. 8.81 -4.96 3.81
Raj Agro Mills 6.87 4.89 2.13
Ashiana Agro Ind 2.78 0.00 1.28
Richirich Invent 1.80 0.00 0.86
Sarda Proteins 4.50 2.27 0.78
Integ. Proteins 2.13 -4.91 0.78
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.72
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.13% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.75
2.78
Week Low/High 0.00
2.78
Month Low/High 0.00
2.78
YEAR Low/High 1.85
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
40.00

