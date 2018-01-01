You are here » Home
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519174
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE709D01012
|
BSE
13:16 | 06 Feb
|
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.78
|VOLUME
|468
|52-Week high
|2.83
|52-Week low
|1.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.78
|Buy Qty
|1312.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.78
|CLOSE
|2.78
|VOLUME
|468
|52-Week high
|2.83
|52-Week low
|1.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.78
|Buy Qty
|1312.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
Ashiana Agro Industries was incorporated on June 18, 1990. The company has sold its edible vegetable oil plant and machinery and has not undertaken any manufacturing activities during 2006-2007. It primarily invests its surplus funds pending its final decision of starting a new business venture.
The company is presently engaged in financing activities. It generates income as interest on loans...> More
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|0.23
|0.05
|360
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|0.07
|214.29
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.02
|150
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.02
|150
|Equity Capital
|4.6
|4.6
| -
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.75
|
|2.78
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.78
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.78
|YEAR Low/High
|1.85
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|40.00
