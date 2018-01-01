Ashiana Housing Ltd.
|BSE: 523716
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ASHIANA
|ISIN Code: INE365D01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|156.05
|
-1.65
(-1.05%)
|
OPEN
160.15
|
HIGH
160.25
|
LOW
153.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|155.70
|
-2.45
(-1.55%)
|
OPEN
160.50
|
HIGH
160.80
|
LOW
153.60
About Ashiana Housing Ltd.
Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Ltd., has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979,established itself in Jamshedpur(1986) and Bhiwadi(1993),Ashiana has stood the test of time for providing quality of construction,safety of investment and integrity of commitment. ...> More
Ashiana Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,597
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.84
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|73.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.14
Announcement
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
-
Results Of Resolutions Passed Through Postal Ballot-Clause44
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Financial Results And Limited Review For Consolidated And Standalone For The Quarter Ended 31.12.201
Ashiana Housing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.71
|49.47
|-33.88
|Other Income
|1.5
|4.64
|-67.67
|Total Income
|34.21
|54.11
|-36.78
|Total Expenses
|35.19
|34.53
|1.91
|Operating Profit
|-0.98
|19.58
|-105.01
|Net Profit
|-3.55
|15.93
|-122.28
|Equity Capital
|20.47
|20.47
|-
Ashiana Housing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Capacit'e Infra.
|314.85
|1.42
|2137.52
|Nirlon
|208.95
|0.36
|1883.06
|H D I L
|41.40
|-2.13
|1796.76
|Ashiana Housing
|156.05
|-1.05
|1597.17
|Unitech
|6.03
|-4.29
|1577.63
|Anant Raj
|50.75
|0.69
|1497.63
|D B Realty
|53.95
|3.75
|1312.39
Ashiana Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ashiana Housing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.27%
|-9.58%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.66%
|-13.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.02%
|-9.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.26%
|-15.10%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.86%
|-13.45%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.28%
|-44.87%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ashiana Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|153.55
|
|160.25
|Week Low/High
|153.55
|
|176.00
|Month Low/High
|153.55
|
|181.00
|YEAR Low/High
|153.55
|
|250.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|327.00
