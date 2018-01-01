Ashiana Housing Ltd

Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Ltd., has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979,established itself in Jamshedpur(1986) and Bhiwadi(1993),Ashiana has stood the test of time for providing quality of construction,safety of investment and integrity of commitment. ...> More