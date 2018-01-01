JUST IN
Ashiana Housing Ltd.

BSE: 523716 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ASHIANA ISIN Code: INE365D01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 156.05 -1.65
(-1.05%)
OPEN

160.15

 HIGH

160.25

 LOW

153.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 155.70 -2.45
(-1.55%)
OPEN

160.50

 HIGH

160.80

 LOW

153.60
About Ashiana Housing Ltd.

Ashiana Housing Ltd

Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Ltd., has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979,established itself in Jamshedpur(1986) and Bhiwadi(1993),Ashiana has stood the test of time for providing quality of construction,safety of investment and integrity of commitment. ...> More

Ashiana Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,597
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.84
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashiana Housing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.71 49.47 -33.88
Other Income 1.5 4.64 -67.67
Total Income 34.21 54.11 -36.78
Total Expenses 35.19 34.53 1.91
Operating Profit -0.98 19.58 -105.01
Net Profit -3.55 15.93 -122.28
Equity Capital 20.47 20.47 -
Ashiana Housing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capacit'e Infra. 314.85 1.42 2137.52
Nirlon 208.95 0.36 1883.06
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 1796.76
Ashiana Housing 156.05 -1.05 1597.17
Unitech 6.03 -4.29 1577.63
Anant Raj 50.75 0.69 1497.63
D B Realty 53.95 3.75 1312.39
Ashiana Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.04
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 3.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.70
Indian Public 21.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.13
Ashiana Housing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.27% -9.58% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.66% -13.07% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.02% -9.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.26% -15.10% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.86% -13.45% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.28% -44.87% 17.24% 19.01%

Ashiana Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 153.55
160.25
Week Low/High 153.55
176.00
Month Low/High 153.55
181.00
YEAR Low/High 153.55
250.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
327.00

