Ashima Ltd.
|BSE: 514286
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ASHIMASYN
|ISIN Code: INE440A01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|26.85
|
0.50
(1.90%)
|
OPEN
26.80
|
HIGH
27.45
|
LOW
26.40
|NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|26.60
|
0.10
(0.38%)
|
OPEN
26.95
|
HIGH
27.45
|
LOW
26.35
About Ashima Ltd.
Ashima (AL), promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-tensile fasteners and automobile components), dealership (to sell PFY and POY) and construction. In 1992, after Sanjay Lalbhai's substantial disinvestment, Chintan Parikh acquired a controlling interest in the company.
Ashima Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|345
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.43
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Both Ended On 31.12.2017.
-
-
-
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Is To Be Held On Saturday 10Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
Ashima Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|68.21
|50.92
|33.96
|Other Income
|81.03
|27.74
|192.11
|Total Income
|149.24
|78.66
|89.73
|Total Expenses
|67.52
|50.91
|32.63
|Operating Profit
|81.72
|27.75
|194.49
|Net Profit
|80.01
|24.49
|226.7
|Equity Capital
|128.45
|128.45
|-
Ashima Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Fiberweb (India)
|128.65
|-2.94
|370.38
|Mafatlal Inds.
|265.05
|-2.54
|368.68
|Voith Paper
|788.00
|4.27
|345.93
|Ashima
|26.85
|1.90
|344.89
|Nahar Spinning
|92.75
|-2.78
|334.46
|Mohota Indust.
|215.25
|-1.06
|314.05
|Nahar Indl. Ent.
|76.30
|-1.74
|303.98
Ashima Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ashima Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|-10.29%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-15.83%
|-4.83%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-13.67%
|-12.79%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|6.34%
|5.14%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|85.81%
|80.95%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|276.05%
|241.46%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ashima Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.40
|
|27.45
|Week Low/High
|25.70
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|25.70
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.00
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.56
|
|85.00
