Ashima Ltd

Ashima (AL), promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-tensile fasteners and automobile components), dealership (to sell PFY and POY) and construction. In 1992, after Sanjay Lalbhai's substantial disinvestment, Chintan Parikh acquired a controlling interest in the company. The sizing facility and eng...> More