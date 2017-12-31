JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ashima Ltd

Ashima Ltd.

BSE: 514286 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ASHIMASYN ISIN Code: INE440A01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.85 0.50
(1.90%)
OPEN

26.80

 HIGH

27.45

 LOW

26.40
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 26.60 0.10
(0.38%)
OPEN

26.95

 HIGH

27.45

 LOW

26.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 26.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.35
VOLUME 48611
52-Week high 38.30
52-Week low 14.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 345
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 26.80
CLOSE 26.35
VOLUME 48611
52-Week high 38.30
52-Week low 14.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 345
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Ashima Ltd.

Ashima Ltd

Ashima (AL), promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-tensile fasteners and automobile components), dealership (to sell PFY and POY) and construction. In 1992, after Sanjay Lalbhai's substantial disinvestment, Chintan Parikh acquired a controlling interest in the company. The sizing facility and eng...> More

Ashima Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   345
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashima Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 68.21 50.92 33.96
Other Income 81.03 27.74 192.11
Total Income 149.24 78.66 89.73
Total Expenses 67.52 50.91 32.63
Operating Profit 81.72 27.75 194.49
Net Profit 80.01 24.49 226.7
Equity Capital 128.45 128.45 -
> More on Ashima Ltd Financials Results

Ashima Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fiberweb (India) 128.65 -2.94 370.38
Mafatlal Inds. 265.05 -2.54 368.68
Voith Paper 788.00 4.27 345.93
Ashima 26.85 1.90 344.89
Nahar Spinning 92.75 -2.78 334.46
Mohota Indust. 215.25 -1.06 314.05
Nahar Indl. Ent. 76.30 -1.74 303.98
> More on Ashima Ltd Peer Group

Ashima Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.92
Banks/FIs 0.99
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.29
> More on Ashima Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ashima Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.45% -10.29% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -15.83% -4.83% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -13.67% -12.79% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 6.34% 5.14% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 85.81% 80.95% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 276.05% 241.46% 17.24% 19.02%

Ashima Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.40
27.45
Week Low/High 25.70
30.00
Month Low/High 25.70
34.00
YEAR Low/High 14.00
38.00
All TIME Low/High 1.56
85.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ashima: