About Ashirwad Capital Ltd.
The company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is presently engaged in investment activities in the securities market on a professional basis. The company also provides services in the area of long-term investments and consultancy. Ashirwad Capital was incorporated as Ashirwad Trading and Finance in May 1985. The name was subsequently changed from Ashirwad Trading and Fina...> More
Ashirwad Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.68
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|4.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.78
Ashirwad Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.34
|0.17
|100
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.34
|0.17
|100
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.3
|0.13
|130.77
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.1
|140
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
|-
Ashirwad Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|EMERALD LEAS FIN
|37.00
|-2.37
|11.28
|Comfort Comtrade
|11.20
|0.00
|11.22
|Achal Investment
|1.77
|0.00
|11.17
|Ashirwad Cap.
|2.79
|-0.71
|11.16
|Multipurpose Trd
|22.40
|0.00
|11.09
|Nishtha Finance
|14.40
|0.00
|11.09
|Bhagyashree Leas
|31.20
|-4.88
|10.92
Ashirwad Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ashirwad Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.74%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.41%
|1 Month
|1.09%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|-4.12%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|-45.83%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|-11.15%
|NA
|17.21%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|26.24%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.94%
Ashirwad Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.62
|
|2.92
|Week Low/High
|2.62
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.47
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.20
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|12.00
