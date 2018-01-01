JUST IN
Ashirwad Capital Ltd.

BSE: 512247 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE894A01026
BSE LIVE 15:20 | 12 Mar 2.79 -0.02
(-0.71%)
OPEN

2.87

 HIGH

2.92

 LOW

2.62
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashirwad Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ashirwad Capital Ltd.

Ashirwad Capital Ltd

The company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is presently engaged in investment activities in the securities market on a professional basis. The company also provides services in the area of long-term investments and consultancy. Ashirwad Capital was incorporated as Ashirwad Trading and Finance in May 1985. The name was subsequently changed from Ashirwad Trading and Fina...> More

Ashirwad Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.68
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ashirwad Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.34 0.17 100
Other Income -
Total Income 0.34 0.17 100
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit 0.3 0.13 130.77
Net Profit 0.24 0.1 140
Equity Capital 4 4 -
> More on Ashirwad Capital Ltd Financials Results

Ashirwad Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EMERALD LEAS FIN 37.00 -2.37 11.28
Comfort Comtrade 11.20 0.00 11.22
Achal Investment 1.77 0.00 11.17
Ashirwad Cap. 2.79 -0.71 11.16
Multipurpose Trd 22.40 0.00 11.09
Nishtha Finance 14.40 0.00 11.09
Bhagyashree Leas 31.20 -4.88 10.92
> More on Ashirwad Capital Ltd Peer Group

Ashirwad Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.33
> More on Ashirwad Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ashirwad Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.74% NA 0.54% -0.41%
1 Month 1.09% NA -1.08% -0.38%
3 Month -4.12% NA 2.11% 1.45%
6 Month -45.83% NA 5.50% 4.83%
1 Year -11.15% NA 17.21% 16.67%
3 Year 26.24% NA 17.28% 18.94%

Ashirwad Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.62
2.92
Week Low/High 2.62
3.00
Month Low/High 2.47
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.20
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
12.00

