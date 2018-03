Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Companys principal product is sponge iron, which is manufactured at its plants located at Jamshedpur, and at District Nalgonda, Andhra Pradesh. The Company operates in two segments: sponge iron and gas. The Companys products include sponge iron and hydrocarbon gas/liquefied petroleum (LP) gas. The Companys LPG bottling plants a...> More