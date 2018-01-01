JUST IN
Ashish Polyplast Ltd.

BSE: 530429 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE831C01016
BSE 15:29 | 09 Mar 14.15 -0.70
(-4.71%)
OPEN

14.70

 HIGH

14.70

 LOW

14.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashish Polyplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ashish Polyplast Ltd.

Ashish Polyplast Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'94, Ashish Polyplast is promoted by Dahyabhai R Panchal, Dinesh R Panchal and Rajesh D Panchal. The company set up a project to manufacture HDPE pipes and fittings, rigid reinforced flexible PVC hoses and nylon braided PVC hoses at Zak, near Ahmedabad....> More

Ashish Polyplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.60
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashish Polyplast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.54 3.12 13.46
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 3.55 3.12 13.78
Total Expenses 3.43 2.97 15.49
Operating Profit 0.12 0.15 -20
Net Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Equity Capital 3.4 3.4 -
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tulsi Extrusions 2.20 0.00 6.05
Royal Cush. Vin. 5.01 4.81 6.05
Anka India 18.60 4.49 5.12
Ashish Polyplast 14.15 -4.71 4.81
Yuvraaj Hygiene 0.68 -1.45 4.77
Vinayak Polycon 13.08 4.98 4.03
Integ. Thermopl. 4.47 0.00 2.81
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.66% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.39% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 82.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ashish Polyplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.15
14.70
Week Low/High 14.15
17.00
Month Low/High 12.56
17.00
YEAR Low/High 11.24
20.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
24.00

