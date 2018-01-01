Ashish Polyplast Ltd.
|BSE: 530429
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE831C01016
|BSE 15:29 | 09 Mar
|14.15
|
-0.70
(-4.71%)
|
OPEN
14.70
|
HIGH
14.70
|
LOW
14.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ashish Polyplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.85
|VOLUME
|121
|52-Week high
|19.90
|52-Week low
|11.24
|P/E
|36.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|14.15
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|14.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ashish Polyplast Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'94, Ashish Polyplast is promoted by Dahyabhai R Panchal, Dinesh R Panchal and Rajesh D Panchal. The company set up a project to manufacture HDPE pipes and fittings, rigid reinforced flexible PVC hoses and nylon braided PVC hoses at Zak, near Ahmedabad....> More
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.60
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Aug 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.97
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.54
|3.12
|13.46
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|3.55
|3.12
|13.78
|Total Expenses
|3.43
|2.97
|15.49
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.15
|-20
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Equity Capital
|3.4
|3.4
|-
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tulsi Extrusions
|2.20
|0.00
|6.05
|Royal Cush. Vin.
|5.01
|4.81
|6.05
|Anka India
|18.60
|4.49
|5.12
|Ashish Polyplast
|14.15
|-4.71
|4.81
|Yuvraaj Hygiene
|0.68
|-1.45
|4.77
|Vinayak Polycon
|13.08
|4.98
|4.03
|Integ. Thermopl.
|4.47
|0.00
|2.81
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.66%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.39%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|82.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ashish Polyplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.15
|
|14.70
|Week Low/High
|14.15
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|12.56
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.24
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|24.00
Quick Links for Ashish Polyplast:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices