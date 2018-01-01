JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.

BSE: 507872 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE372I01018
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 22.00 -0.60
(-2.65%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

22.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.60
VOLUME 715
52-Week high 28.10
52-Week low 15.95
P/E 7.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.00
Sell Qty 4395.00
OPEN 22.00
CLOSE 22.60
VOLUME 715
52-Week high 28.10
52-Week low 15.95
P/E 7.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.00
Sell Qty 4395.00

About Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'84, Gupta Carpets Udyog, now Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd, was promoted by Vidya Sagar Gupta. The company has production facilities at Amritsar, Agra, Mirzapur, Jaipur, Panipat and Srinagar. The company went public in 1986 and issued equity capital worth Rs 88 lac. It was followed by a rights issue in 1989 in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 4 per share. In Mar.'92, the com...> More

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.86 23.14 -1.21
Other Income 0.73 0.21 247.62
Total Income 23.59 23.35 1.03
Total Expenses 20.53 21.37 -3.93
Operating Profit 3.06 1.98 54.55
Net Profit 1.37 0.78 75.64
Equity Capital 10.74 10.74 -
> More on Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Financials Results

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prag Bosimi Syn. 3.33 4.06 24.77
GTN Industries 13.90 -2.80 24.38
Tirupati Foam 54.05 -2.88 23.84
Ashnoor Textile 22.00 -2.65 23.65
LN Industries 2.19 0.00 22.27
Guj. Craft Inds 45.00 -1.32 22.00
Birla Cotsyn 0.08 0.00 21.49
> More on Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Peer Group

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 31.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.36
> More on Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.20% NA 0.18% -0.86%
1 Month -12.00% NA -1.43% -0.83%
3 Month -13.39% NA 1.75% 1.00%
6 Month 18.60% NA 5.13% 4.37%
1 Year 13.11% NA 16.80% 16.15%
3 Year 124.03% NA 16.86% 18.41%

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.00
22.00
Week Low/High 22.00
26.00
Month Low/High 22.00
27.00
YEAR Low/High 15.95
28.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
110.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ashnoor Textile Mills: