You are here » Home
» Company
» Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 507872
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE372I01018
|
BSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
22.00
|
-0.60
(-2.65%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
22.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.60
|VOLUME
|715
|52-Week high
|28.10
|52-Week low
|15.95
|P/E
|7.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.00
|Sell Qty
|4395.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|22.60
|VOLUME
|715
|52-Week high
|28.10
|52-Week low
|15.95
|P/E
|7.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.00
|Sell Qty
|4395.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd
Incorporated in Jan.'84, Gupta Carpets Udyog, now Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd, was promoted by Vidya Sagar Gupta. The company has production facilities at Amritsar, Agra, Mirzapur, Jaipur, Panipat and Srinagar.
The company went public in 1986 and issued equity capital worth Rs 88 lac. It was followed by a rights issue in 1989 in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 4 per share. In Mar.'92, the com...> More
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.86
|23.14
|-1.21
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.21
|247.62
|Total Income
|23.59
|23.35
|1.03
|Total Expenses
|20.53
|21.37
|-3.93
|Operating Profit
|3.06
|1.98
|54.55
|Net Profit
|1.37
|0.78
|75.64
|Equity Capital
|10.74
|10.74
| -
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.20%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-12.00%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-13.39%
|NA
|1.75%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|18.60%
|NA
|5.13%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|13.11%
|NA
|16.80%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|124.03%
|NA
|16.86%
|18.41%
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.00
|
|22.00
|Week Low/High
|22.00
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|22.00
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.95
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|110.00
Quick Links for Ashnoor Textile Mills: