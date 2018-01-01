Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'84, Gupta Carpets Udyog, now Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd, was promoted by Vidya Sagar Gupta. The company has production facilities at Amritsar, Agra, Mirzapur, Jaipur, Panipat and Srinagar. The company went public in 1986 and issued equity capital worth Rs 88 lac. It was followed by a rights issue in 1989 in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 4 per share. In Mar.'92, the com...> More