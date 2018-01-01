Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.
About Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.
Promoted by the Kadakia family, Ashok Alo-Chem forms part of the Ashok Organics group. It acquired a distillery to manufacture industrial alcohol, and an acetic acid plant, set up by Ashok Organic Industries, the flagship of the group, for the specific purpose of handing it over to the company on 1 Apr.'93. Its entire production of industrial alcohol is used captively to manufacture alcohol-ba...> More
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|48
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|97.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.06
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Rectified Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ende
-
Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.71
|38.95
|12.22
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.42
|69.05
|Total Income
|44.42
|39.37
|12.83
|Total Expenses
|40.99
|36.99
|10.81
|Operating Profit
|3.43
|2.38
|44.12
|Net Profit
|1.72
|1.24
|38.71
|Equity Capital
|4.6
|4.6
|-
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indokem
|24.45
|9.40
|59.49
|Padmanabh Inds.
|90.00
|-0.55
|54.72
|Ishan Dyes & Ch.
|44.85
|-0.55
|50.50
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|103.65
|3.44
|47.68
|POCL Enterprises
|80.00
|3.29
|44.64
|Vivid Global
|45.55
|-2.67
|41.54
|Camex
|37.50
|2.04
|38.29
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-21.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.00
|
|105.00
|Week Low/High
|99.10
|
|116.00
|Month Low/High
|99.10
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|75.00
|
|131.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|257.00
