Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.

BSE: 524594 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ASHOKALCO ISIN Code: INE994D01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 103.65 3.45
(3.44%)
OPEN

103.90

 HIGH

105.00

 LOW

100.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd

Promoted by the Kadakia family, Ashok Alo-Chem forms part of the Ashok Organics group. It acquired a distillery to manufacture industrial alcohol, and an acetic acid plant, set up by Ashok Organic Industries, the flagship of the group, for the specific purpose of handing it over to the company on 1 Apr.'93. Its entire production of industrial alcohol is used captively to manufacture alcohol-ba...> More

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 97.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.71 38.95 12.22
Other Income 0.71 0.42 69.05
Total Income 44.42 39.37 12.83
Total Expenses 40.99 36.99 10.81
Operating Profit 3.43 2.38 44.12
Net Profit 1.72 1.24 38.71
Equity Capital 4.6 4.6 -
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indokem 24.45 9.40 59.49
Padmanabh Inds. 90.00 -0.55 54.72
Ishan Dyes & Ch. 44.85 -0.55 50.50
Ashok Alco-Chem 103.65 3.44 47.68
POCL Enterprises 80.00 3.29 44.64
Vivid Global 45.55 -2.67 41.54
Camex 37.50 2.04 38.29
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.75
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.18
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.34% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -21.48% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.00
105.00
Week Low/High 99.10
116.00
Month Low/High 99.10
124.00
YEAR Low/High 75.00
131.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
257.00

