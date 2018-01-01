Ashok Leyland Ltd.
|BSE: 500477
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ASHOKLEY
|ISIN Code: INE208A01029
|BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar
|145.05
|
-1.70
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
148.25
|
HIGH
148.50
|
LOW
144.80
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|145.00
|
-2.00
(-1.36%)
|
OPEN
148.00
|
HIGH
148.60
|
LOW
144.65
About Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Ashok Leyland Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company's products include buses trucks engines defense and special vehicles. From 18 seater to 82 seater double-decker buses from 7.5 ton to 49 ton in haulage vehicles from numerous special application vehicles to diesel engines for industrial marine and gens...> More
Ashok Leyland Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|42,458
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.54
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|156.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.06
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.03
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
-
Ashok Leyland records 29% increase in February sales to 18,181 units
-
Ashok Leyland hits fresh high ahead of February sales figures
-
Ashok Leyland, Shakti Pumps, Zydus Wellness, Jubilant Life hit 52-week high
Ashok Leyland Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7113.16
|4516.29
|57.5
|Other Income
|37.97
|25.78
|47.28
|Total Income
|7151.13
|4542.07
|57.44
|Total Expenses
|6324.93
|4125.88
|53.3
|Operating Profit
|826.2
|416.19
|98.52
|Net Profit
|449.71
|161.72
|178.08
|Equity Capital
|292.71
|284.59
|-
Ashok Leyland Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bajaj Auto
|2951.95
|0.47
|85420.58
|Eicher Motors
|28241.75
|1.32
|76987.01
|Hero Motocorp
|3656.25
|1.93
|73015.31
|Ashok Leyland
|145.05
|-1.16
|42457.58
|TVS Motor Co.
|646.00
|0.05
|30691.46
|Escorts
|847.10
|-0.38
|10383.75
|Tata Motors-DVR
|195.35
|1.43
|9933.55
Ashok Leyland Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.57%
|2.84%
|-0.06%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|8.77%
|8.01%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|27.40%
|22.27%
|1.50%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|22.66%
|25.88%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|60.63%
|60.25%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|93.40%
|99.52%
|16.57%
|18.29%
Ashok Leyland Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|144.80
|
|148.50
|Week Low/High
|138.35
|
|148.50
|Month Low/High
|130.75
|
|148.50
|YEAR Low/High
|81.00
|
|148.50
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|148.50
