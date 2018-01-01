JUST IN
Ashok Leyland Ltd.

BSE: 500477 Sector: Auto
NSE: ASHOKLEY ISIN Code: INE208A01029
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 145.05 -1.70
(-1.16%)
OPEN

148.25

 HIGH

148.50

 LOW

144.80
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 145.00 -2.00
(-1.36%)
OPEN

148.00

 HIGH

148.60

 LOW

144.65
About Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Ashok Leyland Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company's products include buses trucks engines defense and special vehicles. From 18 seater to 82 seater double-decker buses from 7.5 ton to 49 ton in haulage vehicles from numerous special application vehicles to diesel engines for industrial marine and gens...> More

Ashok Leyland Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   42,458
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.54
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   156.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ashok Leyland Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7113.16 4516.29 57.5
Other Income 37.97 25.78 47.28
Total Income 7151.13 4542.07 57.44
Total Expenses 6324.93 4125.88 53.3
Operating Profit 826.2 416.19 98.52
Net Profit 449.71 161.72 178.08
Equity Capital 292.71 284.59 -
Ashok Leyland Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bajaj Auto 2951.95 0.47 85420.58
Eicher Motors 28241.75 1.32 76987.01
Hero Motocorp 3656.25 1.93 73015.31
Ashok Leyland 145.05 -1.16 42457.58
TVS Motor Co. 646.00 0.05 30691.46
Escorts 847.10 -0.38 10383.75
Tata Motors-DVR 195.35 1.43 9933.55
Ashok Leyland Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.27
Banks/FIs 4.72
FIIs 22.62
Insurance 1.21
Mutual Funds 5.48
Indian Public 9.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.01
Ashok Leyland Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 115 PDF IconDetails
29/05 Edelweiss Buy 92 PDF IconDetails
01/12 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 78 PDF IconDetails
15/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 82 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 97 PDF IconDetails
Ashok Leyland Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.57% 2.84% -0.06% -0.96%
1 Month 8.77% 8.01% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month 27.40% 22.27% 1.50% 0.90%
6 Month 22.66% 25.88% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year 60.63% 60.25% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 93.40% 99.52% 16.57% 18.29%

Ashok Leyland Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 144.80
148.50
Week Low/High 138.35
148.50
Month Low/High 130.75
148.50
YEAR Low/High 81.00
148.50
All TIME Low/High 1.00
148.50

