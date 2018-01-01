Ashok Leyland Ltd

Ashok Leyland Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company's products include buses trucks engines defense and special vehicles. From 18 seater to 82 seater double-decker buses from 7.5 ton to 49 ton in haulage vehicles from numerous special application vehicles to diesel engines for industrial marine and gens...> More