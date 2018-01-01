JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ashoka Refineries Ltd

Ashoka Refineries Ltd.

BSE: 526983 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE760M01016
BSE 11:25 | 29 Jun Ashoka Refineries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashoka Refineries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.97
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.38
52-Week low 11.38
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.38
Sell Qty 600.00
OPEN 11.38
CLOSE 11.97
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.38
52-Week low 11.38
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.38
Sell Qty 600.00

About Ashoka Refineries Ltd.

Ashoka Refineries Ltd

Ashoka Refineries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashoka Refineries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.9 -96.67
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.9 96.67
Net Profit -0.03 -0.9 96.67
Equity Capital 3.4 3.4 -
> More on Ashoka Refineries Ltd Financials Results

Ashoka Refineries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Midwest Gold 12.50 0.00 4.09
Chamak Holdings 12.50 25.00 4.06
Omega Ag Seeds 5.00 0.00 3.95
Ashoka Refinerie 11.38 -4.93 3.87
Crown Tours 12.35 -5.00 3.83
Excel Castro 0.87 -4.40 3.54
Mahasagar Travel 4.42 -4.95 3.47
> More on Ashoka Refineries Ltd Peer Group

Ashoka Refineries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.29
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.48
> More on Ashoka Refineries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ashoka Refineries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ashoka Refineries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.38
11.38
Week Low/High 0.00
11.38
Month Low/High 0.00
11.38
YEAR Low/High 11.38
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ashoka Refineries: