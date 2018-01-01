Ashoka Refineries Ltd.
About Ashoka Refineries Ltd.
Ashoka Refineries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.37
Announcement
SUBMISSION OF STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31St DECEMBER 2017
REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGUKATIONS 2015 - SUBMISSION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CO
Ashoka Refineries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.9
|-96.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.9
|96.67
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.9
|96.67
|Equity Capital
|3.4
|3.4
|-
Ashoka Refineries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Midwest Gold
|12.50
|0.00
|4.09
|Chamak Holdings
|12.50
|25.00
|4.06
|Omega Ag Seeds
|5.00
|0.00
|3.95
|Ashoka Refinerie
|11.38
|-4.93
|3.87
|Crown Tours
|12.35
|-5.00
|3.83
|Excel Castro
|0.87
|-4.40
|3.54
|Mahasagar Travel
|4.42
|-4.95
|3.47
Ashoka Refineries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ashoka Refineries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ashoka Refineries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.38
|
|11.38
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.38
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.38
|YEAR Low/High
|11.38
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|100.00
