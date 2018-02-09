JUST IN
Ashram Online.com Ltd.

BSE: 526187 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: TATIASKYLN ISIN Code: INE293C01019
BSE 11:02 | 12 Mar 1.48 0.07
(4.96%)
OPEN

1.48

 HIGH

1.48

 LOW

1.48
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ashram Online.com Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ashram Online.com Ltd.

Ashram Online.com Ltd

Ashram Online.Com Ltd was incorporated on May 9, 1991 as a private limited with the name Tatia Skylines & Health Farms Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into a public company on June 9, 1992. The company was promoted by the Chennai based Tatia group headed by Pannalal Tatia. In the year 1992, the company entered into an agreement with the promoters and their relatives for outright purchase of 129...> More

Ashram Online.com Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ashram Online.com Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.26 -
Total Expenses 0.29 0.05 480
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.05 40
Net Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Equity Capital 11.95 11.95 -
Ashram Online.com Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JRI Inds. 1.00 4.17 2.65
Spring Field Inf 5.00 4.17 2.62
Jainco Projects 2.20 -4.35 2.20
Ashram Online 1.48 4.96 1.78
Venus Power 1.04 -4.59 1.58
Bronze Infra 0.80 0.00 1.38
Dugar Housing 4.20 5.00 1.26
Ashram Online.com Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 54.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.07
Ashram Online.com Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ashram Online.com Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.48
1.48
Week Low/High 1.35
1.48
Month Low/High 1.08
1.48
YEAR Low/High 0.91
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
150.00

