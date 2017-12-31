JUST IN
Asia Pack Ltd.

BSE: 530899 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE784M01016
BSE 11:26 | 28 Feb 18.05 -0.95
(-5.00%)
OPEN

18.05

 HIGH

18.05

 LOW

18.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asia Pack Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.00
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 29.20
52-Week low 13.15
P/E 25.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 18.05
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Asia Pack Ltd.

Asia Pack Ltd

Asia Pack Limited a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 in the year 1985, in the name and style Asia Pack Private Limited. With a view of expansion, in the year 1987 the company was converted into Public Limited Company. And subsequently in the year 1995 the company has brought its Initial Public Offering. The equity shares of the company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ...> More

Asia Pack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asia Pack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 6.1 -99.67
Other Income 0.12 0.22 -45.45
Total Income 0.14 6.32 -97.78
Total Expenses 0.14 6.15 -97.72
Operating Profit 0.17 -
Net Profit -0.03 0.14 -121.43
Equity Capital 2.64 2.64 -
> More on Asia Pack Ltd Financials Results

Asia Pack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Layla Textile 2.01 -1.95 4.99
Omega Interactiv 99.30 -4.98 4.96
Delta Industrial 8.90 0.00 4.80
Asia Pack 18.05 -5.00 4.77
Nouritrans Exim 7.50 4.02 4.57
Amani Trad.& Exp 63.20 0.00 4.42
Gaurav Mercant. 21.05 -4.97 4.21
> More on Asia Pack Ltd Peer Group

Asia Pack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.66
Banks/FIs 0.75
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.14
> More on Asia Pack Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asia Pack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Asia Pack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
18.05
Week Low/High 0.00
18.05
Month Low/High 18.05
18.00
YEAR Low/High 13.15
29.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
52.00

