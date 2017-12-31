Asia Pack Ltd.
|BSE: 530899
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE784M01016
|BSE 11:26 | 28 Feb
|18.05
|
-0.95
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
18.05
|
HIGH
18.05
|
LOW
18.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Asia Pack Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|29.20
|52-Week low
|13.15
|P/E
|25.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|18.05
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Asia Pack Ltd.
Asia Pack Limited a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 in the year 1985, in the name and style Asia Pack Private Limited. With a view of expansion, in the year 1987 the company was converted into Public Limited Company. And subsequently in the year 1995 the company has brought its Initial Public Offering. The equity shares of the company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ...> More
Asia Pack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|69.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.26
Announcement
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017.
-
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled For Adoption Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Quarter And Nine Mont
-
-
Asia Pack Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|6.1
|-99.67
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.22
|-45.45
|Total Income
|0.14
|6.32
|-97.78
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|6.15
|-97.72
|Operating Profit
|0.17
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|0.14
|-121.43
|Equity Capital
|2.64
|2.64
|-
Asia Pack Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Layla Textile
|2.01
|-1.95
|4.99
|Omega Interactiv
|99.30
|-4.98
|4.96
|Delta Industrial
|8.90
|0.00
|4.80
|Asia Pack
|18.05
|-5.00
|4.77
|Nouritrans Exim
|7.50
|4.02
|4.57
|Amani Trad.& Exp
|63.20
|0.00
|4.42
|Gaurav Mercant.
|21.05
|-4.97
|4.21
Asia Pack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Asia Pack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Asia Pack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.05
|Month Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.15
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|52.00
