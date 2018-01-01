You are here » Home
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.
|BSE: 500023
|Sector: Services
|NSE: ASIANHOTNR
|ISIN Code: INE363A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
13:40 | 12 Mar
|
280.00
|
-1.00
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
271.05
|
HIGH
280.00
|
LOW
271.05
|
NSE
LIVE
13:13 | 12 Mar
|
280.15
|
-2.70
(-0.95%)
|
OPEN
296.00
|
HIGH
296.00
|
LOW
270.05
About Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd is one of the leading player in the Indian hospitality industry operating a chain of deluxe category hotels under the brand Hyatt Regency Hotels. The company presently operates one five-star deluxe hotel in Delhi with the name Hyatt Regency Delhi. Hyatt Regency New Delhi is located at Bhikaji Cama Place and is a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel. The hotel has 508 rooms and suites and i...> More
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.62
|68.09
|14
|Other Income
|17.27
|2.78
|521.22
|Total Income
|94.89
|70.87
|33.89
|Total Expenses
|51.78
|45.2
|14.56
|Operating Profit
|43.11
|25.67
|67.94
|Net Profit
|14.78
|-6.63
|322.93
|Equity Capital
|19.45
|19.45
| -
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - Peer Group
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.19%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|-1.06%
|1 Month
|6.65%
|13.24%
|-1.72%
|-1.03%
|3 Month
|88.55%
|89.74%
|1.45%
|0.79%
|6 Month
|132.65%
|127.86%
|4.82%
|4.15%
|1 Year
|NA
|167.06%
|16.45%
|15.91%
|3 Year
|168.46%
|164.29%
|16.52%
|18.16%
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|271.05
|
|280.00
|Week Low/High
|263.20
|
|287.00
|Month Low/High
|248.00
|
|287.00
|YEAR Low/High
|102.00
|
|319.00
|All TIME Low/High
|35.71
|
|900.00
