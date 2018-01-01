JUST IN
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.

BSE: 500023 Sector: Services
NSE: ASIANHOTNR ISIN Code: INE363A01022
BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 280.00 -1.00
(-0.36%)
OPEN

271.05

 HIGH

280.00

 LOW

271.05
NSE LIVE 13:13 | 12 Mar 280.15 -2.70
(-0.95%)
OPEN

296.00

 HIGH

296.00

 LOW

270.05
About Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd is one of the leading player in the Indian hospitality industry operating a chain of deluxe category hotels under the brand Hyatt Regency Hotels. The company presently operates one five-star deluxe hotel in Delhi with the name Hyatt Regency Delhi. Hyatt Regency New Delhi is located at Bhikaji Cama Place and is a 5-Star Deluxe Hotel. The hotel has 508 rooms and suites and i...> More

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   545
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 274.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.62 68.09 14
Other Income 17.27 2.78 521.22
Total Income 94.89 70.87 33.89
Total Expenses 51.78 45.2 14.56
Operating Profit 43.11 25.67 67.94
Net Profit 14.78 -6.63 322.93
Equity Capital 19.45 19.45 -
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oriental Hotels 44.00 0.34 785.84
The Byke Hospi. 167.40 1.30 671.27
Speciality Rest. 131.65 4.24 618.23
Asian Hotels (N) 280.00 -0.36 544.60
Sayaji Hotels 300.00 4.11 525.60
Royal Orch.Hotel 172.55 -0.17 471.06
Mac Charles(I) 337.55 -5.00 442.19
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.48
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.13
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.10
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.19% -0.28% -0.11% -1.06%
1 Month 6.65% 13.24% -1.72% -1.03%
3 Month 88.55% 89.74% 1.45% 0.79%
6 Month 132.65% 127.86% 4.82% 4.15%
1 Year NA 167.06% 16.45% 15.91%
3 Year 168.46% 164.29% 16.52% 18.16%

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 271.05
280.00
Week Low/High 263.20
287.00
Month Low/High 248.00
287.00
YEAR Low/High 102.00
319.00
All TIME Low/High 35.71
900.00

