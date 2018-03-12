JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Asian Oilfield Services Ltd

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd.

BSE: 530355 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276G01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 194.40 -0.75
(-0.38%)
OPEN

196.10

 HIGH

199.50

 LOW

192.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 196.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 195.15
VOLUME 15598
52-Week high 297.45
52-Week low 165.00
P/E 3888.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 573
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 196.10
CLOSE 195.15
VOLUME 15598
52-Week high 297.45
52-Week low 165.00
P/E 3888.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 573
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Asian Oilfield Services Ltd.

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd

Asian Oilfield Services Limited (AOSL) is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India. AOSL has four seismic crews and was engaged in the three different seismic projects. Two of these were two-dimensional (2D) seismic projects executed in North East and one three-dimensional (3D) seismic project executed in Gujarat. The services o...> More

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   573
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3888.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 54.65 16.63 228.62
Other Income 5.22 0.26 1907.69
Total Income 59.86 16.89 254.41
Total Expenses 50.61 13.64 271.04
Operating Profit 9.25 3.25 184.62
Net Profit 3.48 -2.54 237.01
Equity Capital 29.47 22.32 -
> More on Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Financials Results

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oil India 326.80 1.63 24725.69
Hind.Oil Explor. 103.35 0.34 1348.61
Aban Offshore 157.30 0.48 917.85
Asian Oilfield 194.40 -0.38 572.90
Selan Expl. Tech 185.90 -0.08 304.88
SVOGL Oil 2.20 2.33 95.38
> More on Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Peer Group

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.95
> More on Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.44% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.92% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.23% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 505.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 192.20
199.50
Week Low/High 183.05
227.00
Month Low/High 183.05
274.00
YEAR Low/High 165.00
297.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
446.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Asian Oilfield Services: