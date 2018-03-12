You are here » Home
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530355
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276G01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
194.40
|
-0.75
(-0.38%)
|
OPEN
196.10
|
HIGH
199.50
|
LOW
192.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Asian Oilfield Services Ltd.
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd
Asian Oilfield Services Limited (AOSL) is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India. AOSL has four seismic crews and was engaged in the three different seismic projects. Two of these were two-dimensional (2D) seismic projects executed in North East and one three-dimensional (3D) seismic project executed in Gujarat. The services o...> More
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|54.65
|16.63
|228.62
|Other Income
|5.22
|0.26
|1907.69
|Total Income
|59.86
|16.89
|254.41
|Total Expenses
|50.61
|13.64
|271.04
|Operating Profit
|9.25
|3.25
|184.62
|Net Profit
|3.48
|-2.54
|237.01
|Equity Capital
|29.47
|22.32
| -
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - Peer Group
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.44%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.23%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|505.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Asian Oilfield Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|192.20
|
|199.50
|Week Low/High
|183.05
|
|227.00
|Month Low/High
|183.05
|
|274.00
|YEAR Low/High
|165.00
|
|297.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|446.00
Quick Links for Asian Oilfield Services: