JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 524434 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE810M01019
BSE 14:45 | 26 May Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.58
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.41
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 3.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.58
CLOSE 3.41
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 3.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.(APEL) a company incorporated in the year 1991is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide.The product range comprises Monoethanolamine Diethanolamine Triethanolamine Ethoxylatesnamely Nonyl Phenol Ethoxylates of various moles Castor oil Ethoxylates of various molesLauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates and Stearic acid ethoxylates. There is facilities...> More

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -8.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.26 0.96 -72.92
Other Income -
Total Income 0.26 0.96 -72.92
Total Expenses 0.23 0.9 -74.44
Operating Profit 0.03 0.06 -50
Net Profit 0.03 0.06 -50
Equity Capital 5.3 5.3 -
> More on Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Financials Results

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35
Shri Aster Silic 1.28 -4.48 3.01
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90
Guj. Carbon Inds 1.37 3.79 1.70
Gujchem Distill 101.25 -3.57 1.62
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
> More on Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Peer Group

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.25
> More on Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.58
3.58
Week Low/High 0.00
3.58
Month Low/High 0.00
3.58
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.58
All TIME Low/High 1.00
25.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Asian Petroproducts & Exports: