Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 524434
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE810M01019
|
BSE
14:45 | 26 May
|
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.41
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|3.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.58
|CLOSE
|3.41
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|3.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd.(APEL) a company incorporated in the year 1991is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide.The product range comprises Monoethanolamine Diethanolamine Triethanolamine Ethoxylatesnamely Nonyl Phenol Ethoxylates of various moles Castor oil Ethoxylates of various molesLauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates and Stearic acid ethoxylates. There is facilities...> More
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.58
|
|3.58
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.58
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.58
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.58
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|25.00
Quick Links for Asian Petroproducts & Exports: