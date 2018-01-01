Asian Star Company Ltd.
|BSE: 531847
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE194D01017
|BSE 15:06 | 12 Mar
|1229.90
|
-5.10
(-0.41%)
|
OPEN
1229.90
|
HIGH
1229.90
|
LOW
1229.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Asian Star Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1229.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1235.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1614.20
|52-Week low
|589.00
|P/E
|39.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,969
|Buy Price
|1174.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1229.90
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,969
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1229.90
|CLOSE
|1235.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1614.20
|52-Week low
|589.00
|P/E
|39.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,969
|Buy Price
|1174.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1229.90
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1969.07
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Asian Star Company Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'71 as a partnership firm, Asian star company became public in Mar.'95. It obtained Certificate of Commencement of business in Mar.'95. The company is spearheaded by Dinesh Tarachand Shah. The other Promoter's are Vipul Shah, Arvind Tarachand Shah, Dharmesh Shah. Its main activities are importing rough diamonds cutting and polishing them and exporting of cut & polished diamo...> More
Asian Star Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,969
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|31.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|39.19
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.12
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|411.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.99
Announcement
-
Please Find Attached Herewith Notice Of EGM And Postal Ballot
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting & Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Asian Star Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1043.84
|746.62
|39.81
|Other Income
|3.21
|0.93
|245.16
|Total Income
|1047.05
|747.55
|40.06
|Total Expenses
|982.31
|715.9
|37.21
|Operating Profit
|64.74
|31.65
|104.55
|Net Profit
|48.49
|15.33
|216.31
|Equity Capital
|16.01
|16.01
|-
Asian Star Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|0.42
|23799.70
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|0.48
|13345.14
|Vaibhav Global
|689.35
|0.09
|2246.59
|Asian Star Co.
|1229.90
|-0.41
|1969.07
|Thangamayil Jew.
|526.20
|5.00
|721.95
|Atlas Jewellery
|69.60
|2.35
|700.52
|T B Z
|96.60
|-0.21
|644.61
Asian Star Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Asian Star Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.64%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|50.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|36.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Asian Star Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1229.90
|
|1229.90
|Week Low/High
|1200.80
|
|1280.00
|Month Low/High
|1162.80
|
|1540.00
|YEAR Low/High
|589.00
|
|1614.00
|All TIME Low/High
|50.00
|
|1614.00
Quick Links for Asian Star Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices