Asian Star Company Ltd.

BSE: 531847 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE194D01017
BSE 15:06 | 12 Mar 1229.90 -5.10
(-0.41%)
OPEN

1229.90

 HIGH

1229.90

 LOW

1229.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asian Star Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1229.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1235.00
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 1614.20
52-Week low 589.00
P/E 39.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,969
Buy Price 1174.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1229.90
Sell Qty 7.00
About Asian Star Company Ltd.

Asian Star Company Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'71 as a partnership firm, Asian star company became public in Mar.'95. It obtained Certificate of Commencement of business in Mar.'95. The company is spearheaded by Dinesh Tarachand Shah. The other Promoter's are Vipul Shah, Arvind Tarachand Shah, Dharmesh Shah. Its main activities are importing rough diamonds cutting and polishing them and exporting of cut & polished diamo...

Asian Star Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,969
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 411.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Asian Star Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1043.84 746.62 39.81
Other Income 3.21 0.93 245.16
Total Income 1047.05 747.55 40.06
Total Expenses 982.31 715.9 37.21
Operating Profit 64.74 31.65 104.55
Net Profit 48.49 15.33 216.31
Equity Capital 16.01 16.01 -
> More on Asian Star Company Ltd Financials Results

Asian Star Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 23799.70
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 13345.14
Vaibhav Global 689.35 0.09 2246.59
Asian Star Co. 1229.90 -0.41 1969.07
Thangamayil Jew. 526.20 5.00 721.95
Atlas Jewellery 69.60 2.35 700.52
T B Z 96.60 -0.21 644.61
> More on Asian Star Company Ltd Peer Group

Asian Star Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.46
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.75
> More on Asian Star Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asian Star Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.64% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.35% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 50.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 36.20% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Asian Star Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1229.90
1229.90
Week Low/High 1200.80
1280.00
Month Low/High 1162.80
1540.00
YEAR Low/High 589.00
1614.00
All TIME Low/High 50.00
1614.00

