Asian Star Company Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'71 as a partnership firm, Asian star company became public in Mar.'95. It obtained Certificate of Commencement of business in Mar.'95. The company is spearheaded by Dinesh Tarachand Shah. The other Promoter's are Vipul Shah, Arvind Tarachand Shah, Dharmesh Shah. Its main activities are importing rough diamonds cutting and polishing them and exporting of cut & polished diamo...> More