Asian Tea & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 519532
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE822B01017
|
BSE
10:59 | 12 Mar
|
16.70
|
-0.05
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
16.70
|
LOW
15.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.75
|VOLUME
|13
|52-Week high
|24.50
|52-Week low
|13.75
|P/E
|111.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|15.05
|Buy Qty
|89.00
|Sell Price
|16.70
|Sell Qty
|8.00
About Asian Tea & Exports Ltd.
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
Asian Tea & Exports (ATEL) was originally incorporated as Sita Plantations Pvt Ltd. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company. The name of the company was changed to Asian Tea and Exports Limited and a fresh certificate of Incorporation was obtained.
The Promoters have set up a tea plantation covering an area of 100 hectares (250 acres) of agricultural land in the Sathkamar and Ku...> More
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.29
|4.12
|-68.69
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.05
|440
|Total Income
|1.57
|4.17
|-62.35
|Total Expenses
|1.42
|3.93
|-63.87
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|0.24
|-41.67
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
| -
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.79%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.30%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|13.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.05
|
|16.70
|Week Low/High
|15.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.00
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.75
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|116.00
Quick Links for Asian Tea & Exports: