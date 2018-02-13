JUST IN
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 519532 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE822B01017
About Asian Tea & Exports Ltd.

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd

Asian Tea & Exports (ATEL) was originally incorporated as Sita Plantations Pvt Ltd. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company. The name of the company was changed to Asian Tea and Exports Limited and a fresh certificate of Incorporation was obtained. The Promoters have set up a tea plantation covering an area of 100 hectares (250 acres) of agricultural land in the Sathkamar and Ku...

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 111.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.29 4.12 -68.69
Other Income 0.27 0.05 440
Total Income 1.57 4.17 -62.35
Total Expenses 1.42 3.93 -63.87
Operating Profit 0.14 0.24 -41.67
Net Profit 0.02 0.08 -75
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M M Rubber 45.50 2.02 22.75
R J Bio-Tech 22.00 2.56 20.83
Vamshi Rubber 47.80 0.74 20.12
Asian Tea & Exp 16.70 -0.30 16.70
Tyroon Tea Co. 46.15 -0.11 15.69
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 27.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.38
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.79% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.30% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.22% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 13.99% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.05
16.70
Week Low/High 15.00
17.00
Month Low/High 15.00
18.00
YEAR Low/High 13.75
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
116.00

