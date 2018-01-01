JUST IN
Asis Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 506159 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE888E01020
BSE LIVE 13:15 | 09 Mar 4.73 0.22
(4.88%)
OPEN

4.73

 HIGH

4.73

 LOW

4.73
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asis Logistics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Asis Logistics Ltd.

Asis Logistics Ltd

Paraan Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in providing marketing services in India. The company is based in Vadodra, India. Paraan Ltd was incorporated on 15th April 1972 in order to market and distribute and also to develop markets and promote goods of various manufacturers. Later company started marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products liquo...> More

Asis Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -139.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Asis Logistics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.83 0.83 0
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.83 0.86 -3.49
Total Expenses 1.09 1.13 -3.54
Operating Profit -0.26 -0.26 -
Net Profit -1.45 -1.55 6.45
Equity Capital 0.75 0.75 -
Asis Logistics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
SER Inds. 18.20 4.60 1.80
Skypak Serv. Sp. 2.76 0.00 0.85
Ridhi Synthetics 3.40 4.94 0.83
Asis Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Asis Logistics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.97%
6 Month NA NA 5.03% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.11%
3 Year -74.17% NA 16.75% 18.37%

Asis Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.73
4.73
Week Low/High 4.73
5.00
Month Low/High 4.30
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.09
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.17
30.00

