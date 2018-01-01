You are here » Home
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd.
|BSE: 530723
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE041B01014
|
BSE
09:53 | 12 Mar
|
70.00
|
-2.60
(-3.58%)
|
OPEN
70.00
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
70.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|70.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|72.60
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|85.25
|52-Week low
|22.95
|P/E
|304.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|70.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|70.00
|CLOSE
|72.60
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|85.25
|52-Week low
|22.95
|P/E
|304.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|70.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd.
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd
Incorporated in the year 1984 as private limited company Nucleus Securities Limited engaged in Leasing,Hire Purchasing,Consulting services etc, has discontinued its shares and securities divisions due to adverse market conditions.
During the year 2001 the company has developed its new Windows based version of money changing software with better controls,MIS and communication features.
During...> More
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - Key Fundamentals
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - Financial Results
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - Peer Group
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|16.86%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|39.72%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|104.08%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|175.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.00
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|70.00
|
|85.00
|Month Low/High
|58.10
|
|85.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.95
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.61
|
|184.00
Quick Links for Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd: