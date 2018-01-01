JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd.

BSE: 530723 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE041B01014
BSE 09:53 | 12 Mar 70.00 -2.60
(-3.58%)
OPEN

70.00

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

70.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 70.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 72.60
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 85.25
52-Week low 22.95
P/E 304.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 70.00
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 70.00
CLOSE 72.60
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 85.25
52-Week low 22.95
P/E 304.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 70.00
Sell Qty 1.00

About Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd

Incorporated in the year 1984 as private limited company Nucleus Securities Limited engaged in Leasing,Hire Purchasing,Consulting services etc, has discontinued its shares and securities divisions due to adverse market conditions. During the year 2001 the company has developed its new Windows based version of money changing software with better controls,MIS and communication features. During...> More

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 304.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Aug 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -49.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.66 1.68 -1.19
Other Income 0.1 0.03 233.33
Total Income 1.76 1.71 2.92
Total Expenses 0.4 0.37 8.11
Operating Profit 1.36 1.34 1.49
Net Profit 0.13 -0.03 533.33
Equity Capital 4.95 4.95 -
> More on Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Financials Results

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saumya Cons 51.95 4.95 35.90
Nivedita Mercant 35.95 0.00 35.63
Shriram AMC 58.35 -4.11 35.01
Asit C Mehta Fin 70.00 -3.58 34.65
Pyxis Finvest 30.00 0.00 34.50
TCI Finance 26.15 -0.19 33.66
Systematix Corp. 25.40 0.00 33.32
> More on Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Peer Group

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.32
> More on Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Share Holding Pattern

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 16.86% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 39.72% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 104.08% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 175.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.00
70.00
Week Low/High 70.00
85.00
Month Low/High 58.10
85.00
YEAR Low/High 22.95
85.00
All TIME Low/High 1.61
184.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd: