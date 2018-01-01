JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ASM Technologies Ltd

ASM Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 526433 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE867C01010
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 148.90 5.90
(4.13%)
OPEN

145.50

 HIGH

149.90

 LOW

139.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan ASM Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 145.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 143.00
VOLUME 2639
52-Week high 187.90
52-Week low 100.00
P/E 11.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 74
Buy Price 143.10
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 148.90
Sell Qty 3.00
OPEN 145.50
CLOSE 143.00
VOLUME 2639
52-Week high 187.90
52-Week low 100.00
P/E 11.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 74
Buy Price 143.10
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 148.90
Sell Qty 3.00

About ASM Technologies Ltd.

ASM Technologies Ltd

ASM Technologies Ltd is an India-based holding company. The company is a pioneer in providing world Class Consulting Services in Enterprise Solutions for the Packaged ERP implementation, in Enterprise Product Development for SMB Segment and in Technology Solutions covering Embedded Systems and System Software to its Global Clientele. The company offers a broad spectrum of enterprise services su...> More

ASM Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   74
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 127.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ASM Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.72 19.99 3.65
Other Income 0.7 0.45 55.56
Total Income 21.41 20.44 4.75
Total Expenses 19.26 17.86 7.84
Operating Profit 2.16 2.58 -16.28
Net Profit 0.84 0.98 -14.29
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on ASM Technologies Ltd Financials Results

ASM Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
FCS Software 0.46 -4.17 78.64
Vedavaag Systems 49.25 -0.61 78.50
Palred Technolog 76.80 4.14 74.73
ASM Technologies 148.90 4.13 74.45
Dion Global 22.60 -1.95 72.84
Panoramic Univ. 9.07 -4.43 70.51
Globalspace 61.00 0.00 69.91
> More on ASM Technologies Ltd Peer Group

ASM Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.84
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.05
> More on ASM Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ASM Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 11.41% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.57% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.30% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -1.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

ASM Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 139.50
149.90
Week Low/High 135.10
169.00
Month Low/High 135.10
177.00
YEAR Low/High 100.00
188.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
230.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ASM Technologies: