ASM Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 526433
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE867C01010
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|148.90
|
5.90
(4.13%)
|
OPEN
145.50
|
HIGH
149.90
|
LOW
139.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ASM Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|145.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|143.00
|VOLUME
|2639
|52-Week high
|187.90
|52-Week low
|100.00
|P/E
|11.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|74
|Buy Price
|143.10
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|148.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About ASM Technologies Ltd.
ASM Technologies Ltd is an India-based holding company. The company is a pioneer in providing world Class Consulting Services in Enterprise Solutions for the Packaged ERP implementation, in Enterprise Product Development for SMB Segment and in Technology Solutions covering Embedded Systems and System Software to its Global Clientele. The company offers a broad spectrum of enterprise services
ASM Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|74
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.72
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.50
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|127.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.17
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
-
ASM Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.72
|19.99
|3.65
|Other Income
|0.7
|0.45
|55.56
|Total Income
|21.41
|20.44
|4.75
|Total Expenses
|19.26
|17.86
|7.84
|Operating Profit
|2.16
|2.58
|-16.28
|Net Profit
|0.84
|0.98
|-14.29
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
ASM Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|FCS Software
|0.46
|-4.17
|78.64
|Vedavaag Systems
|49.25
|-0.61
|78.50
|Palred Technolog
|76.80
|4.14
|74.73
|ASM Technologies
|148.90
|4.13
|74.45
|Dion Global
|22.60
|-1.95
|72.84
|Panoramic Univ.
|9.07
|-4.43
|70.51
|Globalspace
|61.00
|0.00
|69.91
ASM Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ASM Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|11.41%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.57%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-1.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ASM Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|139.50
|
|149.90
|Week Low/High
|135.10
|
|169.00
|Month Low/High
|135.10
|
|177.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.00
|
|188.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|230.00
