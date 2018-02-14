You are here » Home
Assam Company India Ltd.
|BSE: 500024
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: ASSAMCO
|ISIN Code: INE442A01024
|
BSE
LIVE
13:19 | 12 Mar
|
4.36
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.48
|
HIGH
4.48
|
LOW
4.31
|
NSE
LIVE
13:18 | 12 Mar
|
4.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.35
|
HIGH
4.45
|
LOW
4.25
About Assam Company India Ltd.
Assam Company India Ltd
The Assam Company, formed during the British Raj by a group of Britons to acquire, as going concerns, six Sterling tea companies, is today controlled by the Bermuda-based NRI, Mahendra Mehta.
The company, which is the oldest tea company in the world, changed its name in 1989 from Assam Company (India) to its present one. In 1992, it opened its international division in Delhi under the banner As...> More
Assam Company India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Assam Company India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Assam Company India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|64.01
|70.75
|-9.53
|Other Income
|0.35
|-0.02
|1850
|Total Income
|64.36
|70.73
|-9.01
|Total Expenses
|74.69
|72.73
|2.69
|Operating Profit
|-10.33
|-2
|-416.5
|Net Profit
|-24.08
|-14.87
|-61.94
|Equity Capital
|30.98
|30.98
| -
Assam Company India Ltd - Peer Group
Assam Company India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Assam Company India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.82%
|-8.42%
|-0.11%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|-19.41%
|-20.18%
|-1.72%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|-20.87%
|-25.00%
|1.45%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|-7.23%
|-12.12%
|4.82%
|4.13%
|1 Year
|-46.89%
|-49.12%
|16.45%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|-0.68%
|-4.40%
|16.52%
|18.13%
Assam Company India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.31
|
|4.48
|Week Low/High
|4.22
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.22
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.91
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|57.00
Quick Links for Assam Company India: