Assam Company India Ltd.

BSE: 500024 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: ASSAMCO ISIN Code: INE442A01024
BSE LIVE 13:19 | 12 Mar 4.36 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.48

 HIGH

4.48

 LOW

4.31
NSE LIVE 13:18 | 12 Mar 4.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.35

 HIGH

4.45

 LOW

4.25
About Assam Company India Ltd.

Assam Company India Ltd

The Assam Company, formed during the British Raj by a group of Britons to acquire, as going concerns, six Sterling tea companies, is today controlled by the Bermuda-based NRI, Mahendra Mehta. The company, which is the oldest tea company in the world, changed its name in 1989 from Assam Company (India) to its present one. In 1992, it opened its international division in Delhi under the banner As...

Assam Company India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   135
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 May 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Assam Company India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 64.01 70.75 -9.53
Other Income 0.35 -0.02 1850
Total Income 64.36 70.73 -9.01
Total Expenses 74.69 72.73 2.69
Operating Profit -10.33 -2 -416.5
Net Profit -24.08 -14.87 -61.94
Equity Capital 30.98 30.98 -
Assam Company India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GRP 1245.45 -0.60 165.64
James Warren Tea 131.00 0.00 157.20
Harri. Malayalam 77.25 -1.65 142.60
Assam CO. (I) 4.36 0.00 135.07
Warren Tea 112.00 0.95 133.84
Rishiroop 108.50 -2.56 105.24
Neelamalai Agro 1370.70 -4.55 86.35
Assam Company India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.28
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.21
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.69
Assam Company India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.82% -8.42% -0.11% -1.09%
1 Month -19.41% -20.18% -1.72% -1.06%
3 Month -20.87% -25.00% 1.45% 0.77%
6 Month -7.23% -12.12% 4.82% 4.13%
1 Year -46.89% -49.12% 16.45% 15.88%
3 Year -0.68% -4.40% 16.52% 18.13%

Assam Company India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.31
4.48
Week Low/High 4.22
5.00
Month Low/High 4.22
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.91
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
57.00

