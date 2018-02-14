Assam Company India Ltd

The Assam Company, formed during the British Raj by a group of Britons to acquire, as going concerns, six Sterling tea companies, is today controlled by the Bermuda-based NRI, Mahendra Mehta. The company, which is the oldest tea company in the world, changed its name in 1989 from Assam Company (India) to its present one. In 1992, it opened its international division in Delhi under the banner As...> More